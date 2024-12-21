Mr. Mulatto

We Who Wrestle With God, by Jordan Peterson, a Review in Pieces
Various ideas I want to share as I read this latest book
  
Tommy
The End of Race Politics: A Review
Coleman Hughes dismantles the new anti-racism and makes a positive case for colorblindness
  
Tommy
Women's Olympic Boxing Post-Mortem
Understanding the Errors in These Discussions
  
Tommy
The Political "F-Word"
How "Fascism" Became a Substitute for "Evil"
  
Tommy

