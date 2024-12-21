Mr. Mulatto
Summary: We Who Wrestle With God, by Jordan Peterson
A chapter by chapter review of the ideas in Dr. Peterson’s latest book.
Jan 2
Tommy
December 2024
Understanding God
The most complicated concept requires the most complicated analogy
Dec 21, 2024
Tommy
Justifying Murder
Our prideful assumptions beget our fall
Dec 13, 2024
Tommy
Opening Day Fortune
Ritual, Physiology, Nature and Family Through Hunting
Dec 3, 2024
Tommy
November 2024
We Who Wrestle With God, by Jordan Peterson, a Review in Pieces
Various ideas I want to share as I read this latest book
Nov 21, 2024
Tommy
The End of Race Politics: A Review
Coleman Hughes dismantles the new anti-racism and makes a positive case for colorblindness
Nov 9, 2024
Tommy
Women's Olympic Boxing Post-Mortem
Understanding the Errors in These Discussions
Nov 3, 2024
Tommy
The Political "F-Word"
How "Fascism" Became a Substitute for "Evil"
Nov 1, 2024
Tommy
October 2024
AI Kids are Coming
How they will fail, or at least be no more than a novelty
Oct 29, 2024
Tommy
Peterson Vs. Dawkins
A Difference in Interest and Personality
Oct 23, 2024
Tommy
September 2024
Grateful, not Burdened, by What Has Been
Ideas, Cultures, and Adopting a Posture
Sep 29, 2024
Tommy
August 2024
PTSD, Moral Injury, as a Consequence of Consciousness
Without a sense of self, can we experience moral injury from trauma?
Aug 27, 2024
Tommy
