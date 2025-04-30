Mr. Mulatto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leah Rose's avatar
Leah Rose
1d

Very well laid out and thought-provoking. Thank you for this snapshot of Murray's book and the powerful message of warning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tommy
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tommy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture