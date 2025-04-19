Climate Book Club

Hello there! Thanks for stopping by. This is my second conversation based on some reading I did, but we did two books instead of one.

Dominic, a social studies teacher in NY, suggested I read Nomad Century by Gina Vince, while I had him read Fossil Future by Alex Epstein. The ideas in the books overlap in some spots and that was interesting to see.

Alex’s book, being a philosopher by training, focuses heavy on the fundamental thought processes, assumptions and goals of our policies while Gaia’s book presumes dramatic and rapid climate change then discusses opportunities for adjustment through immigration.

It was another good practice session for me as writing and reading definitely help shape my ideas, but conversation in real time is something I am missing because nobody really likes talking about anything but the weather in real life. So finding a person who actually reads and is capable and willing to talk about ideas is precious.

My tactics are to not argue and debate, but to ask questions and understand perspectives. I think I did that pretty well here and we did disagree on some items and push back a couple times, but I was careful not to make that the entire session. Otherwise we end up arguing over tiny things instead of sharing multiple perspectives.

I still have trouble getting good sound though. My intro sounds great but as soon as we start talking, I lose that crispness. not sure what to do as I’m not a video/sound expert.

Anyways, thanks for listening and watching. I’ve got another idea with someone else, a fellow Substacker, and we’ll see how that goes.

Cheers!

Thomas

