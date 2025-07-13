Mr. Mulatto

Steven Work
2d

I suffered for years of undiagnosed sleep apnea. When I was finally tested I was avg 46 breathing breaks every hour.

For years sleep-unconscious was always one moment away and a dream that I was continuing whatever I was doing .. talking to a co-worker, suddenly asleep and dreaming I was talking to him, for example. Sleep that was once a bit of a focused unfocused will now and always be like a mugger that is just around the corner ready to attack at any chance.

---

You missed the most significant Jung's term and concept that so Sickens our nation and perhaps most of West .. the 'devouring mother'. In this masculine rejecting Feminized level of nightmare we live in; fatherless children and young child education that is now never lighten with masculine presence so the predators can mind-rape their childhood victims without fear of being discovered and what would have been Witch trials.

The public school system (as well as too many fatherless families) has become a psychological abuse system with one major goal - to retard adulthood and extend infancy 'Devouring Mother' where 28 year olds are still stalling starting life while psychologically still breast-feeding, filled with programs of how to feel, not how to think, so 'men without chests' feelie-thinkys.

I recently used AI to first list what a K-12 education should cover, then paired it down to k-8th and argued that replace most of the touchy-feelie delusional women teachers and admin with get the job done focused men teachers (and the few women that can hold even with those men) and any child that can't keep up with that rate must go away into a different 'pepper-picking' education track and not hold back the class.

At end of 8th grade a systematic test given and the top 15% get university track free of cost, it they want and if they are good enough can extend to Masters and PhD. Starting in 8th grade like was normal 150 years ago when Latin and Greek was expected to a large degree by 8th grade.

Those other 85% go into trades or such so by age 20 they may be earning a level that can marry and start a family, men at 20 marrying women at 16 for example, throw out a bunch of children that bother their parents mostly raise, and march into full productive adulthood without all the Witch-Evil Mind-raping that is standard today.

Doesn't that sound better?

--

About the combine consciousness I have some suggestion on how such could be.

AI generated audio overview of article;

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/99874233-1134-4d03-9875-46dc18e3ddc4/audio

"Multiverse Journal - Index Number 2207:, 18th February 2025, ChatGPT Dialog"

https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2207

God Bless., Steve

