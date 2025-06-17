Gemini image of Oedipus laying with his mother

Carl Jung’s Psychology of the Unconscious is not something I can summarize in a short essay, so I decided to create bite-sized chunks of what I’m getting from it.

“He whose vision cannot cover

History’s three thousand years,

Must in outer darkness hover,

Live within the day’s frontiers.”

- Goethe

The preceding is one of my favorite quotes, likely because it describes what I value. Where one might enjoy getting to know a human, I enjoy getting to know humanity. The quote came to me in the beginning of Erich Neumann’s book, The Origin and History of Consciousness, and it’s not surprising understanding the manner in which his teacher, Carl Jung, approached the study of the Psychology of the Unconscious.

From the Jung’s introduction:

“Up to the present time the psychoanalytic investigator has turned his interest chiefly to the analysis of the individual psychologic problems. It seems to me, however, that in the present state of affairs there is a more or less imperative demand for the psychoanalyst to broaden the analysis of the individual problems by a comparative study of historical material relating to them…For, just as the psychoanalytic conceptions promote understanding of the historic psychologic creations, so reversely historical materials can shed new light upon individual psychological problems. These and similar considerations have caused me to turn my attention somewhat more to the historical, in the hope that, out of this, new insight into the foundations of individual psychology might be won.”

Individuation

Both quotes relay a dichotomy between understanding the individual versus understanding the collective. Not that one is totally disconnected from the other, but understanding that even with our abilities and needs for individuation, there is still enough fundamental similarities to study the whole for the sake of the one. And as Jung does in his investigation into the unconscious, to study the one for the sake of the whole.

Just in that introduction, Jung, in part, diagnoses the ills of the modern mind and the modern world. Our obsession over the past centuries with the individual as if we are completely separated without a collective unconsciousness is the root of our disconnection with human meaning, potential, and purpose. Our unconscious minds pull from our perceived reality to create analogies through myth and religion whose purpose is to point us in a direction. An increase in focus towards the conscious and the individual reduces our inquiry into that meaning and purpose which our unconscious minds are communicating to us, making a master of the emissary.

Throughout this text, Jung describes the fantasies and dreams of a Ms. Williams while relating those visions and dreams to a treasure trove of ancient mythologies and religious narratives. It was a good reminder of what it means to be an expert in something to watch Jung pull and weave numerous stories, symbols and visions into a narrative description of one person’s unconscious mind’s theater. You don’t get to do that after simply watching a few YouTube videos.

So, what’s the conclusion? Just give it to me in something I can tweet. What’s your take on incest and their (Jung and Freud) weird obsession with mothers? That’s all people want to know and cringe at, right?

Oedipus Complex

Well, like anything worth understanding, it’s more complicated than that. But no, it is not a sexual attraction to one’s own mother. (Freud may disagree.)

In short, our unconscious minds point us towards being an individual unique from all other humans and the means to do that is to separate ones’ self from that which is common, and we all come from the same origins: a mother. So we analogize our psychological origins with literal birth.

Our unknown origins, the place from which all new things arise, is the mother, the womb. Those who fear individuation and growth want to do the opposite, which is instead of separating from the common origins, to return to the common origins. That infantile desire is analogized through an obsession, symbolically, with the mother.

“The object of psychoanalysis has frequently been wrongly understood to mean the renunciation or the gratification of the ordinary sexual wish, while, in reality, the problem is the sublimation of the infantile personality, or, expressed mythologically, a sacrifice and rebirth of the infantile hero.”

A “renunciation or the gratification” describes going in one direction or the other: will a person separate from the common origins and become a full fledged individual or will they become obsessed with remaining in an infantile state under the care of the mother. Think of guys in their basements playing video games while their moms heat up their Hot Pockets, which should be welcomed but those guys treat their mothers with derision and annoyance.

Also notice that the trope is always in a basement. That’s no mistake. This person would likely remain in whichever room is available and not all houses have a basement. But the symbolism of being in the residence of the mother and simultaneously in the deep and dark basement, hidden away in the bosom of the home is akin to returning to the womb. The stairs up and down she travels with that Hot Pocket is an umbilical cord which facilitates the delivery of sustenance. Only by leaving the dark and hidden world of the mother, getting out of the basement and into the light, can this infantile personality be conquered. Moving up from the depths, aiming upwards, moving towards the light and out into the world are all mythological tropes imbedded in this story.

Nobody ever mentions that the basement might belong to the father too.

