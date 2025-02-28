Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

On Killing

Reviewing the book and ideas of Lt. Col. Dave Grossman
Tommy
Feb 28, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

In this, my first video discussion, I invite an old Navy Corpsman friend of mine to talk about this incredibly impactful book.

Michael and I trained together in preparation for work as Navy Corpsman, who act as medical personnel for the Navy and Marine Corps. He is now studying to be a psychologist at Alliant University in San Diego.

We discuss our experiences in the military, how it lines up with Grossman’s ideas about trauma, and Michael’s current training and interest in this topic.

Share

Discussion about this video

Mr. Mulatto
Mr. Mulatto
Authors
Tommy
Recent Posts
Consciousness and the Bicameral Mind
  Tommy
Video: A History of Religious Ideas, Volume 2, by Mircea Eliade: A Review
  Tommy
Video: A History of Religious Ideas, Volume 1; a Review
  Tommy