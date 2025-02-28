On Killing

In this, my first video discussion, I invite an old Navy Corpsman friend of mine to talk about this incredibly impactful book.

Michael and I trained together in preparation for work as Navy Corpsman, who act as medical personnel for the Navy and Marine Corps. He is now studying to be a psychologist at Alliant University in San Diego.

We discuss our experiences in the military, how it lines up with Grossman’s ideas about trauma, and Michael’s current training and interest in this topic.

Share