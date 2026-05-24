Introduction

How do we know if we are on “the right side of history”? One unmistakable sign that a movement is on the wrong side is a pattern that continually resurfaces across time, often called “The Horseshoe Theory.”

Traditionally, in the United States, we conceptualize political thought as a linear spectrum with a left and a right side. The right is conservative, naturally skeptical of rapid social change; the left is progressive, generally more open to social change and inclined to challenge established structures. Throughout history, however, a recurring pattern emerges where people on these supposedly opposite ends of the spectrum suddenly converge. When they do come together, it is never a harmonious moment of unity, but rather a joint targeting of a specific population framed as the ultimate source of society’s problems.

Today, that target is the Jewish people. Those on the extreme right have long vilified Jews as an overly powerful group that actively undermines the interests of the white majority. Meanwhile, the extreme left has forced the Jewish community into an ideological framework that, completely devoid of nuance, views the world as a zero-sum game where different ethnic groups constantly jockey for dominance over one another.

The convergence of the extreme left and extreme right around modern antisemitism is not a historical coincidence, but the inevitable result of ideological radicalization. When individuals reach the terminal tips of the political horseshoe, they abandon human dignity and pluralism in favor of conspiratorial scapegoating—making this ideological meeting point a definitive sign that a person has found themselves on the wrong side of history.

Different Roots, Same Destination

How do two groups that are typically at each other’s throats end up parroting the exact same talking points? Why are they aligning to target Jewish people?

Much like the Nazis of World War II, the modern extreme right envisions a utopian nation built entirely on racial purity. They view Jews as a direct threat to that vision precisely because they are a resilient minority group that consistently punches above its weight class—a tiny population whose success is seen as a challenge to the coherence of white supremacy.

Concurrently, sections of the progressive left have re-engineered traditional anti-capitalist and anti-colonial frameworks to focus heavily on the Jewish community.

In this worldview, Jews are categorized as an exceptionally successful minority within the broader white power structure (ignoring the historical reality that Jews are fundamentally non-European). Because Jewish people have succeeded within democratic and capitalist systems, they are treated as an embodiment of those systems. For some on the far-left, turning the focus toward anti-Zionism provides an easy psychological escape; it allows individuals who were deeply preoccupied with “white guilt” to redirect the target off their own backs onto someone else. This mimics the classic strategy of Middle Eastern dictators who intentionally scapegoat Israel to distract from the poverty and repression of their own citizens.

For both of these extremes, the individual humanity of Jewish people is stripped away and replaced by a cabal-driven conspiracy theory built on false narratives of total political and social control. This is explicitly visible in the language used to describe Israel during the war in Gaza.

While innocent civilians tragically die in any armed conflict, the absolute insistence on labeling Israel’s military campaign a “genocide” shifts the discourse away from standard critiques of warfare into a demonization of Israeli intentions. Similarly, branding Israel an “apartheid state” is a deliberate attempt to reframe the complex ethnic and geopolitical tensions of a pluralistic democracy into intentional, systemic racism, thereby painting ordinary Israeli citizens as willing participants in an evil system. It is a purposeful double standard aimed at demonizing an entire people rather than offering a measured critique of individual or collective military actions.

This demonization quickly bleeds beyond geopolitics, as evidenced by the targeting of non-Israeli Jews worldwide for the actions of a foreign country they do not live in and may have never visited. When “Pro-Palestine” marches specifically target synagogues in Brooklyn and march through historically Jewish neighborhoods, they are holding local citizens responsible for a war halfway across the world. Once an entire ethnicity is effectively demonized, geographical boundaries cease to matter; the people themselves are treated as inherently malevolent.

The Grammar of the Horseshoe

An absolute villain is mathematically necessary for ideologies that rely on a total lack of nuance, and a common language highlights this reality on both sides of the horseshoe. It is a binary language of isolation, exclusion, and blame.

On the left, activists routinely deploy terms that they themselves would instantly label as dangerous dog-whistles if used against any other minority group. Anti-capitalists focus their animus on the “globalist elite” or “the 1%.” Meanwhile, those focused on anti-colonialism rely heavily on the term “Zionist”—a label that, given that roughly 95% of the world’s Jewish population supports the right of Israel to exist, functions simply as a proxy for “Jew.”

As with any entrenched conspiracy theory, any evidence that counters this narrative is twisted into “proof” of the cabal’s immense control. It does not matter that political spending by organizations like AIPAC is routinely dwarfed by domestic teachers’ unions or foreign funding from nations like Qatar. Nor does it matter that AIPAC frequently fails to secure its preferred policy outcomes. Within the logic of the extreme, those facts are merely viewed as proof that the cabal is exceptionally skilled at hiding its true influence.

Why the Convergence is the “Wrong Side of History”

The foundational element that places both of these extremes on the wrong side of history is their rejection of the individual. True human progress has historically been defined by the expansion of individual human rights, the protection of vulnerable minorities, a commitment to pluralism, and the enforcement of the rule of law. All of these legal and moral concepts rest entirely on the premise that every single human being possesses inherent, intrinsic value.

What these extreme ideologies do instead is strip individuals of that intrinsic worth in order to collectivize them into a faceless group—reducing the human being to a mere cog in an ideological machine. This is precisely why a Jewish person in New York can be assaulted for actions taken by a government in the Middle East; in the eyes of the radicalized mob, individual identity does not exist. There are only members of the group.

Humanitarian progress is built squarely on individual accountability as a replacement for collective guilt. By asserting collective guilt, this pair of extremes proves itself to be thoroughly illiberal and the exact opposite of progress. If a person finds themselves treating an individual as a mere representative of a collective rather than a unique human being responsible only for their own actions—and if they are locking arms with their formal political enemies to say the exact same things—the likelihood that they are on the wrong side of history is absolute.

Historical Parallels

Modern culture frequently forgets—likely because the United States allied with the Soviet Union during World War II—that Stalinism and Nazism successfully set aside their bitter ideological differences to target Jewish people. Both regimes actively utilized vicious anti-Jewish purges and propaganda to provide their populations with a unifying scapegoat. This structural convergence ultimately led to the horror of the Holocaust in Germany and millions of state-sponsored murders in the Soviet Union, leaving both societies historically disgraced.

Decades later, in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, the horseshoe effect re-emerged during debates over global trade, international intervention, and organizations like the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The far-left opposed globalization on the grounds that it represented neo-imperialism and the corporate exploitation of the working class. The far-right opposed globalization because they viewed it as a direct threat to national sovereignty, traditional culture, and domestic workers. The rhetoric differed, but the isolationist policies they marched for were identical.

Even during the 1979 Iranian Revolution, extremes from opposite sides of the spectrum converged to overthrow a nation. It is often overlooked that left-wing students—who literally wore Che Guevara shirts and championed Marxist ideals—marched alongside and explicitly supported fundamentalist Islamic clerics. Once the revolution succeeded and the clerics consolidated power, those very same left-wing students were promptly rounded up, imprisoned, tortured, and executed by the totalitarian regime they helped install.

Conclusion

The ultimate irony of the horseshoe effect is that the individuals occupying the extremes see absolutely no issue with echoing the exact sentiments of their supposed enemies. Recognizing this requires a familiarity with the recurring patterns of history, as well as a rejection of the moral inversion and narcissism that characterizes modern radicalism.

History will never judge these people or their movements by their self-proclaimed noble intentions; it will judge them strictly by the tangible effects of their actions. It will judge them by whether they protected individual liberty and upheld basic human dignity.

The only reliable way to ensure you remain on the right side of history is to lean heavily and consistently toward the protection of the individual, and to steer clear of any mass movement that targets a single group of people as the sole source of human suffering. Succumbing to that tribal impulse is intoxicatingly easy, but it is also the definitive mark of historic moral failure.

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