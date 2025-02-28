Guess we don’t need these anymore

I'm re-reading Fossil Future by Alex Epstein in preparation for a discussion on the topic of climate change and climate/energy policies.

My favorite part about the book is the slow and careful way Alex goes through evidence and building a case to understand the fundamental view of humanity driving either side of the debate.

- Human flourishing: using energy to help human beings survive and thrive

- Eliminating human impact: any evidence of human impact on nature is bad and needs to be reduced and eliminated as much as possible

It's helpful to understand that fundamental posture towards humanity in understanding the views of either side of this argument. Yes, I know that there are multiple views and two sides is oversimplified but there are at least two poles pulling people in either direction even if they are unaware of the consequences of their views.

Essentially it's a way to view humanity as separate from nature. To see natures as divine and humane as profane. So, eliminating human impact and humans is a way to preserve divinity.

Anyways...

One thing that really struck me is something I have been thinking about a lot lately:

When we are wrong about something, how and when does that change our minds? How do we understand if we are wrong and how if at all do we reflect on being wrong? Do we change our manner of understanding the world or do we ignore and forget that we were wrong and continue to use the same bad formulas for understanding the world?

Chapter two of Epstein's book is titled Catastrophizing Side-Effects and details some history of climate predictions. Guess what...

"entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000...the most conservative scientific estimate...the Earth's temperature will rise 1 to 7 degrees in the next 30 years." - Noel Brown, UN Environmental Programme, 1989 in the Associated Press

John Holdren, who was appointed to the Obama administration as a top science advisor in 1986 predicted that "it is possible that carbon-dioxide climate-induced famines could kill as many as a billion people before the year 2020"

The opposite has been the case. Climate related disaster deaths have plummeted over the past century according the Scripps Institution of Oceanography's Maddison Project Database.

Epstein lays out several of these predictions by top rated minds which not only did not come true, but are completely opposite of what happened.

My question is this: "Why do we keep listening?"

Even in recent history, we see this with what occurred during the COVID pandemic.

We have multiple studies showing the ineffectiveness of masks in stopping the spread of airborne respiratory viruses. In fact we had those before the pandemic. But still to this day we have some otherwise impressive organizations making their people mask during flu season. And these are often medical institutions that love to talk about evidence based medicine.

Pfizer admitted before Congress that the vaccine was never tested thus never proven to prevent illness much less prevent it from spreading. So why were so many people forced to take a vaccine to "stop the spread"? After that information about its inability to do so was revealed in public testimony, why were there not public apologies from companies, many of them medical institutions, for firing people? Some of whom had natural immunity because they were risking their lives to treat COVID patients?

Those who insisted that an obviously masculine boxer should be able to punch women in the face now have to understand that they were 180 degrees wrong. Leaked medical records show us what many of us thought was glaringly obvious.

Black Lives Matter, along with their academic champion, Ibram X. Kendi, have now been exposed for misusing millions of dollars they received as a consequence of the racial uproar after George Floyd's death.

So what now? What happens in the minds of people who were yelling at the top of their digital lungs and were pointing in the exact opposite directions of truth?

If people were double masking and yelling at "idiots" for killing grandma or decrying healthy athletes for not taking a vaccine when they were at incredibly low risk, what are they thinking right now about that behavior?

If people were "doing the work" during the racial reckoning of 2020 and sending money to BLM so they could not file taxes and buy mansions, are they upset?

What made people ignore their instincts and squirm around trying to figure out why a male should be able to punch ladies in the olympics?

Do people know and even admit that they got anything wrong?

If we got those things so insanely wrong, what do we have wrong today?

Share