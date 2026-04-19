Sitting at a table with family and friends, almost everyone would raise their hand if you asked whether they agree that slavery is wrong. It is rarely a point of debate; rather, it is accepted as a basic, objective fact. But why?

Asking someone to articulate the “why” behind their agreement usually elicits blank stares or incredulity at the perceived silliness of the question. But if it is so silly to ask, why is the consensus so universal? Where does this agreement come from? Furthermore, who cares to understand the “why” if we already agree on the “what”? Shouldn’t we just shake hands and move on?

It is my contention that if you do not understand why slavery is wrong, you do not understand the Declaration of Independence, you do not understand the Constitution, and you do not understand Western Civilization.

If you do not understand this gift of liberal society to humanity, you will not recognize when it is at risk of destruction.

All Men Are Created Equal

Says who? We are obviously not “the same.” We have two different genders, skin colors that exist on an unending spectrum, varying heights and weights, and innumerable differences that could never be fully categorized. So, in what way are we equal? On what grounds is this true, and why is it “self-evident”?

The American Founders were so confident in their assertion of equality that they labeled it “self-evident,” meaning they felt no need to explain something so obvious—much like our friends and family today. However, these two ideas—the wrongness of slavery and human equality—are deeply linked. To be exact, slavery is wrong because we are all presumed to be equal. It is no coincidence that slavery became illegal first in societies that presumed human equality, particularly those that codified that presumption in their founding documents. Eventually, those societies ran out of room to argue in favor of it.

The Source of the “Why”

There are two primary frameworks for this rejection:

The Theological: This view is rooted in Imago Dei—the belief that every human being is created in the image and likeness of God. Because each person is “owned” by the Creator and endowed with inherent, sacred dignity, no human has the authority to claim ownership over another. To do so is a form of theft against God.

The Secular: This view is rooted in the principle of Universal Self-Ownership and the Social Contract. It posits that as rational, sentient beings, individuals have an exclusive right to their own bodies and labor. Therefore, slavery is an objective violation of the logical consistency and mutual reciprocity required for a flourishing society.

While there are merits to both, my own bias leans toward the theological. Rational humans can rationalize almost anything in a moment of practical survival. In a society where “too much food” is the problem, it is easy to make high-minded arguments. It’s easy to be a good person when you’ve never been hungry. I worry about what happens when people miss a few meals. What happens when our wills are tested, as observed by Viktor Frankl in Man’s Search for Meaning?

The Project at Risk

We must recognize that our societies are built upon these specific presumptions. This understanding allows us to see when our foundations are at risk of collapsing. When I evaluate modern social movements, I look through this lens: Is the action a consequence of everyday human fallibility, or is there something deeper at play?

A politician falling prey to the pull of power—taking money and being influenced by that transaction—is a result of human fallibility. It is a part of the human heart that can only be mitigated by laws; it will never be eliminated, only managed.

However, introducing policies that treat people differently based on gender, race, or sexual orientation presumes a fundamental inequality. This normalizes an idea that counters the very founding of the societies that allow those same people to experience equality before the law.

Both are ills that must be addressed. But when a politician is found to be corrupt, I expect us to manage it, knowing the impulse will never truly go away. When the latter—the presumption of inequality—is introduced, I see people taking an axe to the entire project. This project has produced the greatest amount of material wealth, equal opportunity, and prosperity in the history of humanity.

Am I biased? Absolutely.

I am biased in favor of the roots of the ideas that gave me, and so many others, the opportunity to live in the greatest nation our species has ever produced. We can be upset about poor behavior and manage those actions, but I will always be more concerned about movements that aim to chop down the tree that produces the fruit in the first place.

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