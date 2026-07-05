As I read through both volumes of Iain McGilchrist’s The Matter With Things, I wanted to share some thoughts from the book as I go through it.

We tend to think about attention as a totally passive mechanism. Whatever happens to be passing in front of our face is what we pay attention to. But it’s much more than that. Instead of a passive gathering of data like some kind of slide show, attention is a window into what it is we value. It’s a means of understanding what we are aiming for, and, it’s adjustable.

Attention is far more consequential than we often presume and in The Matter With Things, by Iain McGilchrist, he upends that model.

“Attention is not just another cognitive function: it is, as I say, the disposition adopted by one’s consciousness towards the world.”

It could be easy to read that, agree with it to an extent, and move on. Maybe that’s what you’re doing right now. But understanding this active participation of our minds in the world we create is everything.

Attention is not just how we see the world, but it literally creates the world we inhabit. What we choose to pay attention to is a large part of the world we craft for ourselves. Because the Left and Right Hemisphere’s (LH & RH) of our brains attend to the world in such different ways, the balance between the two dispositions is consequential in how we see and create our world.

Now this is not a world creation in the sense of a science fiction or fantasy world that we imagine into being. Try thinking of how these two different people, walking down a city block, may see that block in dramatically different ways:

A Real Estate Investor - This person is going to walk down the streets of the city block and notice the type of buildings and in what state of repair they’re in. They’ll imagine the potential of what could be based on investment in those buildings and what they could be. The real estate investor’s world is created based on calculations geared towards manipulating the material world (LH). It is the measurement of the material situation within a slice of time.

A Community Organizer/Activist - This person will likely pay more attention to the socio-economic situations of the people inhabiting this block along with their ethnic makeup. They will see a grandmother sitting on a stoop and imagine her history and relationship with the children surrounding her. The neighborhood will come alive with a history of culture and relationships (RH). It is a timeless vision of relationships between people and their context.

Each of these people end up living in very different worlds based on the disposition they take towards the same material world. The attention they pay is qualitatively different and produces starkly different results. Both worlds exist and both matter.

And when we then hijack or manipulate people’s attention - whether in political debates or philosophical frameworks—we aren’t just changing the topic. We are altering the architecture of reality to serve an underlying motive. This is why social media algorithms are so important and effective. Our attention, and therefore the worlds we inhabit, are being created.

The Diagnostics of What-aboutism

If someone is faced with a moral failure and then points a finger at a separate moral failure, a modern debate tactic is used to point out that two wrongs don’t make a right. And there is some truth to that. We should stay focused on assessing one thing at a time and recognize that moving away from the topic can be used to deflect any responsibility from the parties in question. But there is an aspect of “what-aboutism” we should reclaim. It’s a diagnostic tool for the attention of the person making the claim.

Iain McGilchrist’s view on attention would say that this focus on one thing as compared to another reveals someone’s disposition towards reality and then shapes their reality. It acts as a filter and tell us something about the person’s perceptions, how they are built, and the why behind their actions pertaining to that information.

When someone deploys the accusation of “what-aboutism”, they aren’t simply trying to win an argument. They are deploying a self-survival tactic to preserve the LH’s fragile construct of a reality that cannot handle the nuance or self-correction that the RH’s holistic view of the self and external reality strives for.

The Reductionist Escape Hatch

This weaponization of focus can become even more potent when combined with a popular, modern disposition: radical reductionism.

McGilchrist describes this viewpoint using ancient versus modern descriptions of a mountain range behind his hime in Scotland. He notes how different groups throughout history—indigenous inhabitants, romantic painters, local farmers—beheld the mountain with a sense of wonder, context, and living relationship. Then comes the reductionist view, which dismisses all of that as mere sentimentality and declares that the mountain is, in reality, “just a lump of rock.”

Now it is true that the mountain range is rock, but there is a profound arrogance in that viewpoint which he points out:

“...the reductionist view: full of attitude, and expressed goals and values – above all, that it is the only true view – and, while certainly seeing something, for most purposes, leaving everything important out.”

When applied to living beings, this cynical viewpoint is expressed by describing humans as just clumps of cells, selfish genes, or a random collision of deterministic subatomic particles.

What perplexes me is why the most intelligent people are the ones who seem to grasp at these explanations for the world of humanity. And one explanation keeps popping up in my mind: shirking responsibility.

If I can convince myself that nothing matters because everything is simply an accidental arrangement of meaningless matter, then I am completely absolved of any responsibility. If a mountain is just a lump of rock, I can blow it up without a second thought. If a human being is just a meat-machine driven by selfish DNA, I don’t have to care about them, sacrifice for them, or hold myself to a higher moral standard. Radical reductionism is a psychological escape from having to care about anything at all much less take responsibility for anything. It absolves the reductionist from the vulnerability of emotional investment.

The Hypocrisy of Convenience

The telltale sign that this reductionist disposition is a defense mechanism rather than a deeply held conviction is its selective application.

The very same people who argue that human consciousness is an illusion or that morality is a social construct will instantly abandon their nihilistic disposition the second someone steals their property, cuts them off in traffic, or insults their character.

Jordan Peterson has often remarked that people who claim to believe this type of reductionism or materialism should try treating their spouse as if they were deterministic meat bags - as if nothing they do or say matters. Suddenly, in those moments, context matters. Intent matters. Hurt feelings matter. Moral accountability miraculously returns to the universe.

They look at the world through a reductionist lens only when it serves their purposes—specifically, when they want to avoid care, duty, or the weight of existential responsibility.

Our world is being flattened by a mode of thinking that knows the chemical composition of everything but the value of nothing. By understanding that attention is a choice, we can see reductionism and distraction for what they truly are: not sophisticated intellectual positions, but desperate attempts to turn away from the living, breathing context of reality.

A means to avoid responsibility and invest in nothing.

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