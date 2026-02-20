Dante and the Divine Comedy in Duomo. Florence, Tuscany, Italy.

Why would anyone take the time to read an old poem like Dante’s Divine Comedy?

Like many old books, I find the reward in how it transforms the way I view the world—the world of humanity or the nature of humanity, which are possibly one and the same.

What Dante does is take you on a trip through a dream; a dream of Hell, that rises up into Purgatory, and ends in Heaven. Throughout the dream, he has three guides: Virgil is the voice of Reason, Beatrice of Divine Revelation, and St. Bernard of Clairvaux, who represents Mystical Intuition. Three levels of Truth. Three levels of Justice. A dream that lays out—in Biblical style and prose—Biblical Justice and Biblical Truth.

What we can do is ask that question of Dante himself because he tells us very directly why this poem is so important:

“Happy are you, who here within our borders have entered now, to die a better man!”(Purgatorio, Canto 26)

As Dante travels beyond Hell and into Purgatory, there is a shift from eternal damnation toward hope—a hope that the human soul can bend toward the light of the good. To “die a better man” is Dante’s hope for himself and for his readers. By mapping out the territory of good and bad, he is providing a moral framework for us to understand ourselves, and to avoid the bad while aiming toward the good.

Modern people may simply say that there is no need for such an in-depth examination of humanity. “Just be kind” is a popular euphemism that people like to put on their t-shirts. And if you are lucky enough to live in a modern, Western nation, created by ideas that stem from great ideas like the ones Dante describes, then that is usually enough. Being kind is easy when you’ve never been hungry. But luckily for humanity—and tragically as well—life is much more complicated, and thus beautiful, than that.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let’s back up and paint the picture of what this poem describes, which is a journey from Hell to Heaven, and from Reason to Revelation and beyond.

The Architecture of the Soul: A Blueprint of Dante’s Divine Comedy

Dante’s Divine Comedy is broken up into three sections, and each section—bar one for an introduction—has thirty-three Cantos, for a total of one hundred Cantos. A Canto is like a chapter but for extended poems. Here are the three sections and a short description of what they represent:

Inferno (The Dead Will): A descent into an inverted funnel beneath the earth. It represents Justice without Mercy, where sins are categorized from simple lack of control (Incontinence) to the cold, calculated perversion of the mind (Fraud).

Purgatorio (The Reforming Will): An ascent up a mountain on an island. It represents Justice with Mercy, where souls are not punished for their acts but are purged of the disordered desires that led to them.

Paradiso (The Perfected Will): An ascent through the celestial spheres. It represents Grace, where the individual soul is harmonized with the universal order, moving from reason to revelation to direct vision.

Notice how each section, each place in the journey, is a representation of a type of human will. It presumes that humans have free will, at least to an extent, and have aimed that will in a specific direction. How we aim our will and attention—and really our love—is directly related to where our souls end up.

Just as there are three sections, there are also three guides. Those three guides represent different levels of Truth:

Virgil – Human Reason: Virgil leads Dante through the Inferno and up the mountain of Purgatorio. As a pagan poet, he represents the highest level of wisdom a human can achieve through logic, ethics, and philosophy alone. Once Dante reaches Paradiso (Heaven), Virgil vanishes, as human reason has its limits.

Beatrice – Divine Revelation: Beatrice represents theology and grace, guiding Dante through the celestial realms of Heaven. She helps to correct his intellectual errors because reason has its limits, and Truth requires more.

St. Bernard of Clairvaux – Mystical Intuition: Even humanity open to revelation has its limits, and in order for Dante to see the final blinding light of God—to see the Trinity—St. Bernard helps him to make that jump and see the pinpoint of light at the center of the universe that contains all Truth. St. Bernard helps Dante to see what is beyond both reason and revelation and can only be seen by a divine being.

Lessons

There are so many things I learned from reading Dante’s Divine Comedy that I can understand why just one section could be the source of immense scholarship. Not only is it a map of the human soul, but the references Dante uses to describe the journey include historical figures that lay out the political and historical landscape of fourteenth-century Italy. Which brings me to my technique in reading this otherwise difficult book. What I did, and would recommend to anyone diving into this book, is use AI for a summary of each Canto prior to reading it. Specifically, I used Gemini.

This was probably one of my top use cases for the benefits of AI. Each Canto that it summarized for me included a description of who it was that Dante was referring to, which was incredibly helpful because, without some context, it would have made no sense to me. There are, of course, some historical figures I recognized like Achilles and Odysseus, but the particulars of the Popes and different rulers of the time, along with their political leanings and characters, would have been lost on me otherwise.

There is also the language barrier. Even though it’s translated into English, the style is reminiscent of the Bible in that it’s like reading Psalms. Put the historical references together with a bunch of “thous” and “thees” and it gets really confusing really quickly. Having an AI summary of what to expect made that a lot easier to navigate.

As far as specific theological or philosophical lessons, here are a few lines that stood out to me and the corresponding ideas they sparked:

The Psychology of the Raw Truth

As Dante moves higher, he encounters the reason for his journey. Beatrice explains that when he was lost, she tried to reach him through his own internal faculties, but his conscious mind had become too hardened to listen:

“So little, did he care, that even the visions with which in dreams I tried to call him back availed may not at all; he fell so low, that every means of working his salvation... had proven that they were of no avail.” (Purgatorio, Canto 30)

This highlights a profound psychological lesson: the unconscious mind—the realm of visions and dreams—functions as a raw exposition of our truth. It does not have the ability to lie. When we ignore these internal warnings, we fall “so low” that only a confrontation with the “lost in Hell” (the reality of our worst impulses) can save us.

The Limits of the Intellect

As Dante enters Paradiso, his guide Virgil (Reason) vanishes, replaced by Beatrice (Revelation). This transition addresses the narcissism of assuming that human logic is the only tool needed to understand the universe. Beatrice explains why the divine must be described using human metaphors:

“For only through the senses, can it grasp what later it makes fit for the intellect. Therefore, the holy scripture condescends to meet your faculties, and speaks of God as having hands and feet, but means it not.” (Paradiso, Canto 4)

This lesson in humility reminds us that we evolved for survival within a specific environment, not for understanding the entirety of all things. Our senses provide the “raw material” that the intellect later processes, but we must recognize that truths exist far outside our ability to sense or comprehend them.

The Foundation of Nature and Society

Dante’s framework then turns to the “Founding” of a just society. In Paradiso, Canto 8, he discusses the diversity of human nature, echoing what Thomas Sowell calls the “Constrained Vision”:

“And if the world below would fix its mind upon the true foundation, nature laid, its population would be virtuous. But ye will force him into a cloistered life... Thus do your footsteps leave the proper road.” (Paradiso, Canto 8)

Dante argues that civilizations fail when we force people out of their nature. A soldier forced to be a priest, or a leader forced into a cloistered life, creates a “disordered” society. A virtuous population is one where nature is allowed to flourish in its diverse forms, aligning individual purpose with the common good.

The Trap of Tribalism and Haste

In Paradiso, Canto 13, Dante provides a warning that feels remarkably modern, touching on the “self-love” that fuels political and social tribalism:

“It happens often times that one’s opinion, if formed in haste, will bend toward the false, and then self-love will bind the intellect.” (Paradiso, Canto 13)

When we rush to a conclusion to confirm what we already believe, our ego—our self-love—binds our ability to be rational. We grab onto false opinions like life preservers and would rather drown with them than admit we were wrong. Dante’s lesson is one of patience: assume incompetence or ignorance before malice, and wait for evidence before letting the intellect be “bound.”

The Ultimate Synthesis: Light and Love

The journey concludes in the Empyrean, the highest heaven. Here, the struggle of the will and the limitations of the senses are resolved in a state of “Transhumanizing” (Trasumanar):

“Light intellectual, with love transfused; Love of true good, transfused throughout with joy; Joy that surpasses every sweet delight.” (Paradiso, Canto 30)

This final lesson teaches us that while the intellect is a high human faculty, it is not an end in itself. Its best direction is not the manipulation of the world, but the understanding of “the good.” When intellect is transfused with love, it ceases to be a cold tool of logic and becomes a source of joy.

Conclusion

Much like the lessons of the Bible, or any book focused on the nature of humanity and how to navigate the world, these lessons are incredibly important. It did take a lot of work reading through the AI summaries and then each Canto, going back and forth with the book and Gemini, then asking additional questions when people show up whom I didn’t know. But it’s like getting a peek at the underlying code of Western civilization. I often feel that way after reading something so fundamental to the nature of our world. It’s like Neo in The Matrix when he is finally reborn and sees the code of the Matrix behind the structure of the world.

Dante’s Divine Comedy is part of that code.

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