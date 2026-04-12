At what point do grains of sand become a mound? If we all agree that there is a mound of sand but I remove one grain, it is likely we would all still agree that it is still a mound. So, at what point is it no longer a mound of sand? Or we could move in the opposite direction. Two grains of sand do not make a mound, but at what point do we get to call it one?

This specific puzzle is known as the Sorites Paradox (from the Greek word soros, meaning “heap”) and is attributed to the ancient philosopher Eubulides of Miletus. Eubulides was not simply trying to be annoying—though as a contemporary of Aristotle, he often aimed his logic specifically at him. His point was that language, and specifically our categories, are not hard and fast or completely objective. There is a “betweenness” among our categories that is not, and can never truly be, accounted for.

In a world dominated by scientific truth, which requires a removal from context and time, it can be easy to forget that nothing in reality exists outside of a larger framework. Only our ideas and the language we use to express them possess the sharp definitions that can survive outside the context of reality.

When I hear conservative commentators like Matt Walsh declare that no nation has a right to exist and that only individuals have that right, I cannot help but see the fallacy of the Sorites Paradox. There is no clean line where the individual ends and the collective begins. If an individual person has the right to exist, then a family has a right to exist. If a family has a right to exist, then a group of families does as well. That group of families can be called a neighborhood, which can grow into a town, a city, a state, and eventually, a nation.

If not, then at what point between the individual and the nation do we no longer recognize that right? This is the logical game being played when people are asked if Israel has a right to exist.

Mohammed Hijab used this framing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, and more recently, Yanis Varoufakis did as well. They posit that governments or nations are merely political entities which do not have the “right” to exist because that right applies only to human beings. But they are attempting to create a distinction between a group and the individuals that compose it as if those two things are separable. You cannot violate a group’s rights without violating the rights of the individuals within that group. To deny the “mound” its status is to eventually deny the “grains” the very structure that ensures their survival.

In the case of Israel, the right of those individuals to exist is the reason the state exists in the first place. Its existence is a physical manifestation of the declaration that these individuals have a right to life, and with that right comes the inherent right to self-defense.

This defense is not merely a political choice, but a response to a recurring psychological pattern in history. What irks people to the point that they focus so much on Israel is the fact that this national manifestation of human rights is an admission of the flawed nature of humanity. Israel has to exist because humanity as a whole cannot move beyond the pattern of resentment that comes with being flawed—a pattern that requires a scapegoat to preserve our collective egos and lash out at the fallen nature of our world.

Hitler, in Mein Kampf, claimed the problem with Jews was that they were not “idealists.” For Utopians on both the left and the right, realist ideas and realist people are what stand in the way of their “perfect” world. It is a world that has never existed, and never will, without the destruction of human nature itself.

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