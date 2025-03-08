Another weird AI image of people right before Christianity replaced paganism

From The Ancient City, by Numa Denis Fustel de Coulanges:

“from the single fact that the state no longer had its official religion, the rules for the government of men were forever changed.”

I’ve thought about this a lot, especially since reading about the origins of the separation of church and state in Tom Holland’s book, Dominion: How the Christian Revolution Remade the World. There is a particular portion in which he describes the effect of Christ’s words to the Pharisees:

“Render unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s, and unto God the things which are God’s” (Matthew 22:21)

It’s hard to both explain and understate the consequences of this idea. In The Ancient City, Numa does exactly that, or at least contributes to my understanding of how pivotal that concept was in our history.

This combined with the universality of one God completely changes the mind of humanity in relation to other humans.

“The divine Being was placed outside and above physical nature. Whilst previously every man had made a god for himself, and there were as many of them as there were families and cities, God now appeared as a unique, immense, universal being, alone animating the worlds, alone able to supply the need of adoration that is in man.”

Instead of a combination of rites and practices unique to each household, ethnicity, city and/or state, there was now a universality of morality which transcended all of these smaller structures. It was so radical that even the very disciples of this new faith had trouble breaking this paradigm of ethnicity and belief.

“These disciples thought, like the ancient Jews, that the God of the Jews would not accept adoration from foreigner; like the Roman and the Greeks of ancient times, they believed that every race had its god, that to propagate the name and worship of this god was to give up one’s own good and special protector, and that such a work was contrary at the same time to duty and to interest. But Peter replied to these disciples, “God gave the gentiles the like gift as He did unto us.”

Paul spent much of his life preaching this same concept telling people that they were all one in Christ and insisting that “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

Creating a framework for human unity and creating a God that was outside of nature, an abstract concept, also separated the entire world into the sacred and the profane. When Christ stated and we now live by the idea that we should “Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and unto God the things that are God’s” the concept of secularism was born.

Hundreds of years later, Saint Augustine of Hippo coined the term secular to describe the concept of what we today call secular.

Now back up and think about those two specific ideas:

All humans are by nature equal to all other humans and should be treated with the dignity that is due all humans. State and religion should be separated and viewed as two separate entities and concepts.

Few people today in the Western world would argue against those but even fewer could explain why they assume that these ideas are any good. We just take them as self-evident, much like the famous line in the United State’s Declaration of Independence. In fact, both of those ideas are enshrined in our founding documents. The United States is not even imaginable without those concepts.

Can it be argued that the idea of liberty and conscience isn’t solely founded on Christianity or Judaism? Absolutely.

“Stoicism had already marked this separation; it had restored man to himself, and had founded liberty of conscience. But that which was merely the effort of the energy of a courageous sect, Christianity made a universal and unchangeable rule for succeeding generations; what was only the consolation of a few, it made the common good of humanity.”

I often read succinct and interesting ideas in stoicism. The quotes are usually really good. But there’s always something missing. It’s like the Nietzsche version of morals and ethics which simply states a bunch of rules we come to through reason which we can mostly agree on to be truisms. What I think is missing is a narrative.

Narratives — stories — which implicitly describe what stoicism declares are more practical for human beings. We’ve all heard the idea that people have to learn from their own mistakes, and that is largely true. But a narrative can be a substitute for that real learning which is much more effective than a simple list of rules. A good narrative will act almost as an actual experience when we identify with the characters in the narrative.

I think that is the main difference that explains the staying power and effectiveness of religious stories as compared to rule based edicts on morality.

Numa ends the story of The Ancient City with this chapter on Christianity because Christianity destroys the ancient religion and ushers in a new chapter in the mind of humanity.

Christianity is the revolution and we are living in it.

