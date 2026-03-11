In his seminal work The Matter with Things, Iain McGilchrist argues that our modern world is increasingly trapped in the “hall of mirrors” of the Left Hemisphere. This cognitive shift, “flattens reality into one single plane,” where the observer and the observed are treated as parallel, disconnected data points. This phenomenon isn’t just an academic observation; it manifests in how we argue about the most important human conflicts of our time, most notably in a recent debate between Dave Smith and Douglas Murray regarding the conflict in Israel.

The Debate: Calculation vs. Presence

The friction between Smith and Murray centered on a fundamental question: how do we actually know what is happening in a war zone? Dave Smith’s position represented the triumph of the flattened reality. From his perspective, the world is a series of propositions, historical data points, and logical deductions. To Smith, the calculation—the weighing of abstract rights, wrongs, and geopolitical theories—is sufficient. In this framework, physically being in a location is a variable that adds little to the final sum; if the logic is sound, the conclusion should hold regardless of where the observer stands.

Douglas Murray argued for the primacy of contextual embodiment. His insistence that visiting the region changed the quality of understanding aligns with McGilchrist’s view that reality consists of “inseparable facets of the single experience of a living subject.” For Murray, the intuitively understood cannot be captured in a white paper or a tweet thread. It is found in the atmosphere, the tension, the geography, and the interpersonal nuances that exist only in the living experience.

The Hemispheric Divide

To understand why these two men were talking past one another, we must look at the biological divide McGilchrist outlines. The two hemispheres of the brain aren’t just doing different things; they are envisioning different worlds.

The Left Hemisphere: The World as a “Map”

The Left Hemisphere’s primary function is to manipulate the world. To do this, it must simplify, decontextualize, and categorize. It prefers the abstract calculation that Smith championed. For the Left Hemisphere, a conflict is a series of if/then propositions. It thrives on:

Linearity: Cause and effect laid out on a grid.

Representation: A mental model or map that stands in for the actual thing.

The Static: Treating a living, breathing history as a finished set of facts to be weighed.

When Smith argued that he could reach a reasonable conclusion through calculation alone, he was operating from a purely represented world. In this state, what should be intuitive becomes a matter of calculation. The Left Hemisphere believes the map is the territory, and therefore, visiting the territory is redundant—perhaps even a distraction from the purity of the data.

The Right Hemisphere: The World as Presence

The Right Hemisphere is concerned with understanding the world in its entirety. It handles context, metaphor, and betweenness—the relationships that cannot be reduced to bits of information. When Murray insisted on the value of being on the ground, he was defending the Right Hemisphere’s domain:

Presence: The quality of a thing that can only be grasped when you are in its presence.

Context: The realization that a fact changes its meaning depending on the atmosphere in which it is uttered.

The Living Subject: The understanding that the observer is inseparable from the experience.

The Schizophrenic Flattening

The schizophrenic mind McGilchrist references is one where the Right Hemisphere’s grounding has been lost, leaving the Left Hemisphere to run its programs in a vacuum. This is the flattening Smith’s argument risks. By removing the living subject from the equation, the human element—the fear, the ancestral tie, the physical reality of the borders—is forced out of its context and accessed at “one remove only.”

As McGilchrist warns, this leads to reality being completely mis-understood. You can have all the correct data points and still be entirely wrong about the reality of the situation because you have lost the intuitive grasp of the whole.

Conclusion

The friction between Smith and Murray reflects the broader struggle of our age: the tension between a rationalistic world of calculations and a living world of context. If we believe that we can understand the most complex human tragedies purely through the flattened plane of the Left Hemisphere, we aren’t just being logical—we are, in McGilchrist’s view, suffering from a profound cognitive disconnection. Truth requires the calculation, but it demands the context.

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