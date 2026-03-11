Mr. Mulatto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leah Rose's avatar
Leah Rose
5d

Bravo! I love reading your McGilchrist takes. So well framed and clearly stated, with a brevity I envy. I'll look forward to the next.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tommy
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tommy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture