A friend of ours recently asked me why I was interested in visiting the Museum of the Bible during our trip to Washington D. C. I tried to explain my interest in Western civilization and how it is fundamentally tied to the ideas put forth in the Bible, so visiting a museum that chronicles the basis for those ideas was exciting for me. I’m not sure if it made sense, because most non-church-going, modern, secular people don’t understand how much their worldviews are shaped by the Bible. So for them, it’s not interesting because they see no relevance to their lives. But Frye gets it, and that is in part why he wrote this book.

“I soon realized that a student of English literature who does not know the Bible does not understand a good deal of what is going on in what he reads.”

This realization led Frye to start a course on the English Bible where he taught at the University of Toronto as a bridge to understanding, in a fundamental way, English literature and Western civilization. He taught a version of this class there for forty-four years. I can’t imagine what it would be like to take a course like this from someone so knowledgeable and passionate. Well, maybe it would be like taking Dr. Jordan Peterson’s course on Maps of Meaning.

“the course turned into a presentation of a unified structure of narrative and imagery in the Bible, and this forms the core of the present book.”

This is what Frye’s book has become: a way to understand the Bible as a coherent group of myths that form a shape and cadence which have both a beginning and an end. The beginning is a type and what are called antitypes which fill the subsequent pages, making the Bible extremely referential to itself and its own ideas. Adam is a type, and Christ is the antitype. The Exodus is a type, and the passion of Christ is the antitype. I’ll explain this in more detail shortly.

The fundamental theme of what the Bible considers human nature and its cycles is presented in multiple narrative forms that move through time and culminate in the Revelation at the end of time. Creation is the fall, and the Revelation is the rise of humanity that happens as a whole and for each individual throughout their life, and also describes the totality of each individual life arc.

I’d like to present a couple of the core ideas in Frye’s book that helped me understand the Bible in its structure and cadence, then discuss something very specific I picked up that made me think deeply about the development of consciousness itself and how the Bible describes it. The discussion of the development of consciousness will be in a follow-up essay for the sake of brevity.

Myth as Analogy

“As a god is a metaphor identifying a personality and an element of nature, solar myths or star myths or vegetation myths may suggest something of a primitive form of science. But the real interest of myth is to draw a circumference around a human community and look inward toward that community, not to inquire into the operations of nature.”

This (page 37) reminds me of my thoughts while reading The Origins of the Unconscious by Jung. It’s not that our myths explain nature; it’s that our myths explain us. As we become able to abstract, we can look back at ourselves and use our language to describe the contents of our unconscious and creative narratives to explain what it means to be human.

Rational materialists (modern-day scientifically minded people) keep interpreting myths as a means for man to understand nature because rational materialists seek out an explanation for nature. They are imposing their interests on the minds of ancient humans instead of figuring out what interested those ancient humans.

Flood myths are not created to explain floods. They explain something about the human mind and only use floods as an analogy for ourselves. Seeking out ancient flooding that destroyed cities or villages or even entire civilizations is not the means to understand what a flood myth is about, at least not on its own. The real flood can be used as an analogy for the fall of man and then the subsequent rise and recalibration of an entire society or an individual. But the flood itself is not the core interest or why stories of deluge are so popular.

Continuous Fall and Rise

Progressive ideas assume that there is some better version of our world that we should be striving for. But why? Where does this assumption come from? Maybe this is as good as it gets. Don’t dare say that in front of a progressive, as this is antithetical to their entire worldview. But why? Where does this idea come from? Why do they assume there is something better than what currently exists?

“For believers in progress in the democracies, contemporary events are proceeding toward their own antitypes in the future, toward a state of human existence that will make what is now happening intelligible as a series of signposts pointing in that direction. For Marxist and other revolutionaries, a worldwide revolution is the central future event that will constitute the antitype of history as a whole.”

This is a great example of how even those who are unfamiliar with the Bible or outright reject it still frame the world in a way shaped by the very book and concepts they reject.

What Frye does is outline the “U-shape” of salvation history throughout the Bible as a means to understand the individual myths as well as the entire narrative structure. The overall structure starts with the fall, where Adam and Eve become aware of themselves and no longer live in the bliss of the Garden of Eden. The Exodus naturally follows as humanity is lost in the desert, no longer having a structure to follow and seeking direction. The gospel is a movement back upwards towards the original state culminating in Revelation, which is a place of renewed Eden—a new Jerusalem.

Frye’s diagram of the U-shaped rise and fall that characterizes individual tales and the Bible as a whole (pg. 171, paperback)

Within this entire narrative structure of a fall, being lost in the desert, and then a rise back up, are several versions of a fall and rise within the larger narrative.

This is what is meant by the idea of a fall and rise for individual people that applies to their lives in numerous situations throughout, to their lives as a whole, and to our societies as a whole. This one movement of a fall and rise describes every story in the Bible and the Bible as a whole, which ties it together as one concept applicable to any human situation. Recognizing that pattern is what helps us tie ourselves into the arc of humanity as a whole, and brings to us the wisdom of the ages.

“Wisdom, as noted, is not knowledge: knowledge is of the particular and actual, and wisdom is rather a sense of the potential, of the way to deal with the kind of thing that may happen.”

Typology

Arguably the most important concept, typology is what links multiple events in the Old and New Testaments. It tells the story of the entire Bible as the same underlying story told in numerous different occurrences throughout the complete narrative.

There are two categories in typology: type and antitype. A type is an event, person, or object from the Old Testament. An antitype is a corresponding fulfillment of that type in the New Testament. Several examples abound throughout the Bible and this quote from Frye’s book is worthy of examining in full:

“Moses organizes the twelve tribes of Israel; Jesus gathers twelve disciples. Israel crossed the Red Sea and achieves its identity as a nation on the other side; Jesus is baptized in the Jordan and is recognized as the Son of God...Israel wanders forty years in the wilderness; Jesus, forty days. Miraculous food is provided for Israel and by Jesus for those gathered around him...The law is given from Mount Sinai and the gospel preached in the Sermon on the Mount. A brazen serpent is placed on a pole by Moses as preservation against the fatal bites of ‘fiery serpents’; this brazen serpent was accepted by Jesus as a type of his crucifixion...Moses dies just outside the Promised Land...and the Promised Land is conquered by Joshua. The hidden link here is that Jesus and Joshua are the same word“

Understanding this concept also helps us to understand why Frye thought it so important for his students to understand Biblical stories in order to understand English literature. English literature is then created by people who were raised on a worldview shaped by these narratives and structure, so they too use those ideas in their own writings.

The tragic story of King Saul, who fell into madness and ended up consulting the Witch of Endor, reminds us “that Shakespeare must have studied the account of Saul with considerable care before writing Macbeth.” Frye examines numerous styles and stories that hark back to Biblical themes.

Conclusion

And how could it be any other way for any of our stories? A civilization that evolved because of literacy, which grew from a need to read the Bible, could hardly be anything but shaped by the Bible. Not just its individual stories, but the worldview that comes from it and the manner of communication it deploys.

Now this is not the first book I have read that examines some of these themes, but it has been the most technical. It took me more than a month to read it because it is so dense. But, I took a lot from it and have a much better handle on the technical and deeper aspects of the Bible’s connection to our civilization.

Would I recommend it? Yes, but only to someone who has already explored some of these concepts and is wide open to these ideas.

For a lighter version of the effect of the Bible and its ideas, I would recommend Vishal Mangalwadi’s books, The Book That Made Your World and This Book Changed Everything. Mathieu Pageau has written about this with a book that is somewhere in-between Frye and Mangalwadi’s called The Language of Creation. Pageau’s book would be a great way to ease into some of these concepts and open up the reader to a new way of thinking necessary to understand human mythology and narratives.

There was an interesting link to how the prophets in the Bible are explained that ties into some of the ideas of Dr. Julian Jaynes that I will flesh out in the next essay. Basically the idea of prophecy as a means to communicate with the unconscious really reminded me of Jaynes’ theories and fit in with Fryes’ concepts as well.

Thanks for reading and I’ll post the video version in our Substack notes shortly. Cheers!

