I just finished Northrop Frye’s book on the Bible, The Great Code. In it were several lines he wrote that connected with other great authors and their deeply interesting ideas. When I see similar ideas coming from different brilliant people from different angles, it makes me think they are putting together something we should all pay attention to.

Introspection

“The same U-narrative is found outside the historical sections also, in the account of the disasters and restoration of Job and in Jesus’ parable of the prodigal son. This last, incidentally, is the only version in which the redemption takes place as the result of a voluntary decision on the part of the protagonist (Luke 15:18)” - Northrop Frye, The Great Code

Pay extra attention to that last line. Out of all the narratives of a fall and subsequent rise—hence the U-shape of the narrative describing a fall and then a rise—the only rise that comes from a decision by the protagonist is that of the prodigal son. Here is the verse from Luke:

“I will set out and go back to my father and say to him: Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you.” (Luke 15:18)

Okay, well so what? Why is that significant? Because a huge portion of what Julian Jaynes describes as consciousness in his book, The Origin of Consciousness in the Bicameral Mind, is introspection: a reflective looking inward: an examination of one’s own thoughts and feelings. That means, according to Frye, the only case of introspection in the Bible’s main narratives occurs in the New Testament, and none of the previous stories of a fall then a rise occur because of individual thought or self-examination.

For example, the story of Noah’s flood happens without Noah looking internally to figure out whether or not to follow the command of God. He just does what the voice of God tells him. There is no discussion about Noah and his thoughts on the matter, as if he is wrestling with what to do and his own temptations to do otherwise.

It’s worth your time (five minutes) to read it from Genesis, chapter five through eight, and think about that very fact. Try to find something that Noah thought, or even said. It isn’t there. Throughout the entire story, Noah is somewhat of an automaton that simply follows the dictates of the voice of God and then relays it to his family, who follows Noah’s directions. There is absolutely no indication of introspection.

That’s an important difference compared to Luke 15:18, which starts with the word “I” and goes on to discuss a young man admitting his fault and deciding to make a change.

Introspection is Consciousness

Okay, so what? Why is that important and why should you care?

It’s important if you care to know what consciousness is or to understand when and how it arose and continues to develop. If you want to understand the disparities of progress across the world, this is part of the puzzle. If you care to understand how literacy changes our brain structures and how that maps across the world and throughout human development, this matters.

Jaynes’s theory of consciousness first describes what consciousness is not so we can understand how a complicated society of humans can exist without introspection. Here is a quick list (and I describe them in more detail in my review of Jaynes’s book here):

Consciousness is not a copy of experience

Consciousness is not necessary for concepts

Consciousness is not necessary for learning

Consciousness is not necessary for thinking

Consciousness is not necessary for reason

Consciousness is not located in your head

A quick summary of what consciousness is for Jaynes would be the space between behavior and stimulus. It’s the reflective part of us that views and rationalizes our behavior. It’s what narrates our behavior and at times, perhaps, can intervene between stimulus and behavior.

An animal like a hound dog that reacts to the scent of a raccoon and immediately changes its behavior doesn’t have a thought process that includes introspection. And many of our own behaviors are just like that. I don’t purposefully increase my heart rate when I am in the woods and hear the sound of deer moving among the brush, crunching leaves. But there is a post-hoc rationalization that occurs with humans where we look back at ourselves and rationalize and/or explain our own behaviors. But who is it that is looking back at ourselves? To look at yourself, there has to be a separate “you” to do the looking.

This is introspection. It’s the idea that there is an abstraction of your own self outside of your physical self that can observe your own actions as if you were a separate being. Hopefully, that abstracted self can also intervene between stimulus and behavior to change our own reactions in real time. This isn’t always necessary nor would it be possible for all behaviors, but for major decisions, it would be great if we could sometimes choose something based on the best long-term outcome.

What Jaynes describes is a stark difference between the literature of our past and more recent literature that gradually increases in the amount of introspection, much like the difference between Noah and the prodigal son. His explanation for this is in part due to our use of metaphorical language and the written word. The written word specifically takes our language—which is our thought—and puts it outside of our bodies as a type of literal abstraction. Could this be the key to how consciousness developed?

Developing “I”

Dr. Joseph Henrich, in his book, The WEIRDest People in theWorld: How the West Became Psychologically Peculiar and Particularly Prosperous, describes a similar process. According to Dr. Henrich, the spread of literacy—through a need and duty to read the Bible sparked by the Protestant Reformation—increased literacy rates that map directly onto the spread of Protestantism. Catholicism also had this effect but to a lesser extent.

There are many measurable differences in how people in Western, educated, industrialized, rich, and democratic (WEIRD) societies exist as compared to others. This maps directly onto the spread of literacy and has also shown differences in brain structure, to include, most notably, a thickening of the corpus callosum. The corpus callosum is a dense network of neural tissue that separates our left and right hemispheres and allows transmission across but also inhibits transmission.

Jaynes’s concept is that this inhibition, which may be a function of a thicker corpus callosum, is what helps to separate stimulus from behavior and create a mental space between stimulus and behavior.

Conclusion

After reading Jaynes’s book and the subsequent books written based on his theories by authors in the Julian Jaynes Society, it was incredibly interesting to come upon a much more mainstream author describing some of the same ideas.

When several brilliant people come to similar conclusions from varying angles, it makes me think that they are on the right path. And that path is pointing to something revolutionary. The work of Frye, Jaynes, and Henrich, taken together, suggests that our most intimate possession—our own consciousness—is not a timeless gift, but a learned skill, developed through the power of abstract language and literacy, that literally reshaped our brains.

