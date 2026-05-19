On May 11, in the Midwood and Flatbush sections of New York City, a demonstration focused on geopolitics took a dark turn.

Protesters broke away from a rally outside a synagogue and marched down the residential streets of a Jewish neighborhood. Waving the flags of Hezbollah—an internationally recognized terrorist organization—they chanted genocidal slurs at the residents. The targets of this intimidation were not politicians, military strategists, or foreign diplomats; they were families and children.

What do Jewish families in Brooklyn have to do with the actions of a government an ocean away?

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the world was rightfully outraged. But, there were no mass protests marching through Brighton Beach or other Russian-American neighborhoods. Protesters didn’t gather outside Russian Orthodox churches to hurl slurs at children for the actions of Vladimir Putin. Society collectively understood that Russian-Americans are not a proxy for the Kremlin. Why, then, is that same baseline of decency and logic denied to Jewish Americans?

This feels like a double standard.

On January 8 of 2019, a short video clip went viral showing students from Covington Catholic High School in a confrontation with a Native American activist at the Lincoln Memorial. Almost instantly, the internet and major media outlets accused the teenagers of various racialized affronts. When the full, unedited video was released days later, the truth emerged: a group of Black Israelites had been hurling vicious slurs at the boys for nearly an hour, and the students had simply stood their ground, diffusing tension by singing their school anthem.

Both the Covington incident and the Midwood march involved children being aggressively, and to an extent physically, confronted. But the contrast in public reaction is deafening. Those who were quickest to condemn and dox teenagers based on a context-free video clip have been entirely silent when Jewish children are actively terrorized in their own front yards by supporters of a terrorist group.

But how does this cultural acceptance of such a massive double standard come to be?

Consider the editorial choices of The New York Times, long revered as America’s “paper of record.” The paper chose to largely ignore or downplay extensive, meticulously documented reports concerning the systematic weaponization of sexual violence on October 7th, 2023—despite the existence of forensic evidence, photographic proof, and hours of testimony. Conversely, the paper saw fit to publish a highly inflammatory opinion piece based on anonymous Hamas sources claiming the IDF was using dogs to commit atrocities—a claim that is biologically impossible. It’s not a coincidence that the NYT published their opinion piece just a day prior to the extensive report on the October 7th atrocities.

When a pillar of journalism engages in this level of asymmetrical reporting, the consequences extend far beyond the immediate news cycle. It effectively bends the cultural curve toward antisemitism, even among people who do not consider themselves prejudiced.

Because millions of readers tie their worldview and intellect to the moral authority of The New York Times, admitting the paper is pushing unverified, biased narratives creates an uncomfortable psychological state. To avoid this cognitive dissonance, individuals will actively defend absurd or harmful stories. They do this not necessarily out of a conscious desire to demean Jews, but to protect their own egos from the realization that the institution they trust is deeply compromised.

Do you remember the story about an immigrant community in Ohio supposedly eating cats? Weren’t people saying that stories like that are harmful to communities?

When the media manipulates the truth, public outrage becomes weaponized. Until we confront the cognitive dissonance that allows us to tolerate the intimidation of Jewish children while manufacturing outrage elsewhere, the double standard will continue to thrive—and the truth will remain the ultimate casualty.

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