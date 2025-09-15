Having lived through this period, like many of you, I had a lot of personal reflections while reading Thomas Chatterton’s experiences as he lived through the same events. I decided to summarize his points, chapter by chapter, and re-live my experiences as well.

In his fifth chapter, The New New Journalism: Media in the Age of “Moral Clarity”, Williams targets the transformation of the media landscape. He argues that major journalistic institutions abandoned the ideal of objectivity in favor of "moral clarity," becoming active participants in the culture war and thereby losing their credibility as neutral arbiters of truth.

This quote is a little long but frames Williams’ view well:

“The late French critic and philosopher René Girard’s mimetic theory, and his notion of the scapegoat as an enduring mechanism of social control, has found much renewed interest in recent years among writers, scholars, and cultural observers attempting to make sense of the sheer energy and viciousness that have been unleashed on uncountable targets in the era of social media. Though he died in 2015, Girard’s ideas continue to provide a durable framework for analyzing the brave new collision of human nature and technology - as well as the ramifications of the unprecedented global psychological experiment we have willfully subjected ourselves to on the major social platforms - which we all must now contend with.”

Mattias Desmet, in The Psychology of Totalitarianism, highlights a similar phenomenon regarding COVID-19, and Williams points out how it explains what happened with journalism. When people have a sense of anxiety, they seek an explanation. They want to know "why" because knowing the reason allows them to isolate the cause and deal with it. Having a diagnosis is freeing because you know the "why" and, therefore, how to fix it. That is your scapegoat. When a whole group of people identifies the same cause, the powerful need to be part of a group or a tribe is also satisfied. The combination of the diagnosis and the group dynamics forms a near-unstoppable force.

When you point out anything wrong with that diagnosis, you will unleash the wrath of someone holding on for dear life to it. Because if that is not the problem, they are now back in the desert of the unknown, wandering around for answers in a place they no longer understand.

“The community unites against a single, arbitrarily chosen target who will absorb its pent-up violence and, as a result, avoids a broader, chaotic conflict. Crucially, a social order achieved in this way is only possible ‘if the excluding parties unanimously believe that the person or group expelled is truly dangerous.’ If this sounds religious, it’s supposed to. The scapegoat’s guilt is proven because of the peace that is won through the group’s unity against her.” (emphasis in the original)

Desmet pointed out that COVID-19 was the scapegoat for the free-floating anxiety felt by so many in Western nations—nations of people rapidly moving towards secularism and now unsure of their purpose and meaning. The same thing happened with BLM, as police brutality and white supremacy became the next scapegoat.

Journalism turned to scapegoating instead of pursuing truth, revealing it, and allowing us to decide what it meant. “Fiery but mostly peaceful protests,” assuming Jussie Smollett’s story was true long before any investigation occurred, the rewriting of American history by the 1619 Project, and the ostracization of anyone who questioned the new orthodoxy became the new norm.

The media now had a moral framework to support and narratives to construct.

Share