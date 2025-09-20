Having lived through this period, like many of you, I had a lot of personal reflections while reading Thomas Chatterton’s experiences as he lived through the same events. I decided to summarize his points, chapter by chapter, and re-live my experiences as well.

Williams’ final chapter analyzes the January 6th Capitol riot, framing it not as an isolated event, but as the spectacular and inevitable culmination of trends detailed throughout the book: post-truth politics, extreme polarization, and the performative nature of modern ideology.

I distinctly remember that day. It was a pretty normal workday for me, and because I don’t have cable television, I wasn't aware of anything going on until my phone started beeping with incoming text messages. A couple of people close to me felt compelled to message me and tell me what was happening. I think they were a bit disappointed with my reaction. I was embarrassed but not surprised and moved on, checking social media for what was happening, but I didn't expect much more than that.

What I did notice is that neither of them had ever messaged me when riots were occurring throughout the summer of 2020. Not when Seattle lost control of a whole section of the city, leading to lawlessness, murder, and sexual assault. Not when a police building was abandoned and burned down. Not when cities were burning and business owners, many of them minorities, were beaten for begging the rioters not to destroy their livelihoods.

Why now?

I think it is likely the same double standard that leads people to obsess over Israel while ignoring the more than a million people who have been killed in Yemen, Sudan, and Syria alone in the last decade — oppressor/oppressed narratives. Unless there is a perceived power disparity between two groups, there is nothing to comment on; it is just another tragedy. If there is a perceived power disparity — "white Jews" (they're not) against "oppressed brown Arabs," or "white cops" against "Black Americans" — then it warrants attention. It’s the same reason the murder of a Ukrainian immigrant is ignored — she was killed by the "oppressed."

"The pathetic insurrection, whipped up by the cheapest internet conspiracy and the most outlandish lies and innuendo about a 'stolen' election — all originating in the mouth of the entertainer-president — was but a physical manifestation of the social media era’s much larger and more serious and sustained assault on Truth. Donald Trump might have personified this subversion, but it has been for many years now atmospheric, 'a pervasive air of unreality,' as Christopher Lasch already noted, extending far beyond his person or the movement he represents and very much implicating large and influential swaths of the progressive left as well."

Williams points out two major ideas floating around that greatly influenced this reaction:

"Events themselves — even when clearly unethical or explicitly against the law — are not to be considered strictly on their own terms, within an intellectual vacuum."

Whenever the law was broken, property was destroyed, or people were attacked, it was expected by the intellectual class that we would see these actions in a historical context of "resistance" against tyranny that justifies these actions. Contextualizing the events of 2020, the "fiery but mostly peaceful protests," as politically justifiable, would not just land with those on one side of the political aisle, but would spill into the American psyche of anyone who feels that political action is necessary.

During the 2020 riots, I remember people posting pictures of MLK with his quote, "A riot is the language of the unheard." Interestingly enough, I did not see them post the same quote on January 6th.

