Having lived through this period, like many of you, I had a lot of personal reflections while reading Thomas Chatterton’s experiences as he lived through the same events. I decided to summarize his points, chapter by chapter, and re-live my experiences as well.

In chapter seven, We Are All American Now: “Antiracism” Goes Global in the Age of Social Media, Williams examines how American-centric social justice discourse, particularly around "antiracism," has been exported globally through social media. He critiques the universal application of these ideas, which often ignores different national and cultural contexts and leads to a flattening of global conversations.

I remember watching some of the BLM marches in other countries, especially in England, and thinking, “Wait, their police don’t even have guns.” How did people across an ocean, with totally different laws and racial dynamics, adopt this ideology so quickly that they would march in the streets for it? It wasn't because of personal experience. Police shooting people of any color in London is not a common occurrence. Why did their posters say, “I can’t breathe!”?

This is the power of both legacy and social media. Williams points out how overly connected we are, but not necessarily in a good way. There is no reason a specifically American framework for dealing with racism should be effective outside of its borders. American antiracism would make no sense in Japan, Mexico, or South Africa, which is another reason to be highly skeptical of it. Adopting a view of human society that disappears once you cross an imaginary line should make you question its validity.

What’s really going on is scapegoating—the same kind Williams refers to in earlier chapters. We find a place to put the blame and explain the general anxiety in a society that has lost its way.

A great example Williams uses is the narrative painted by The New York Times in its coverage of a crime where a French teacher was beheaded for showing a Charlie Hebdo cartoon in class.

The NYT headline read, “French Police Shoot and Kill Man After a Fatal Knife Attack on the Street.” The victim was described as having “‘incited anger’ among his Muslim students.” It was as if the paper were rationalizing why a person would behead another human being, suggesting the teacher created an environment that led to the attack, rather than blaming the attacker's wicked ideology.

Of course, someone would chop your head off if you made them angry, so don’t make them angry! This ideology always reminds me of a caricature of an abusive husband who constantly blames his wife for making him hit her: “See what you made me do?!”

Now, how does antiracism fit into this?

It fits because it sees the world through a lens of racial power dynamics. In this view, there is a power hierarchy with some races higher than others, and our job is to point out and destroy those dynamics. This is why everything these days is called racist; the main goal is to dismantle the hierarchies by pointing them out. When a Muslim man in France cuts someone's head off, the incident must be discussed in terms of group identity and how those groups and their power dynamics fit into the narrative. We won’t disparage someone lower on this hierarchy for something we would disparage someone higher for, because the aim is to lift up the oppressed and/or bring down the oppressor.

It is radical egalitarianism by any means necessary.

American antiracism is seeping into the world and distorting the very things that made Western nations great: individual sovereignty and equality before the law.

Share