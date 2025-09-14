Having lived through this period, like many of you, I had a lot of personal reflections while reading Thomas Chatterton’s experiences as he lived through the same events. I decided to summarize his points, chapter by chapter, and re-live my experiences as well.

This was a central chapter of the book, focusing on the social upheaval following the death of George Floyd. Williams critiques the specific brand of "antiracism" that became dominant, arguing that it functions like a dogmatic religion or "cult" with its own heresies and orthodoxies, ultimately hindering rather than helping the cause of racial justice.

This chapter really reminded me how frustrating it was to see people suddenly interested in and preaching about issues I had been reading and thinking about for two decades. Within a fortnight, people who had never read a book about race in society were preaching about white supremacy and using it as a tool to display to the social media world how good they were. I think that is what religious dogma does for people. To this day, I guarantee the vast majority of the people who clung to these ideas have never read, or even heard of, the vast amount of social science work done by people like Thomas Sowell, Glenn Loury, Shelby Steele, and Walter Williams. If you don’t know their work, you have no business being confident in this discussion.

It’s really easy, as we also see with established religions, to pick up a few lines or a few ideas and display them around your neck and through your utterances as a signal to others in your tribe. Whether it is a cross, a Star of David, a black square on Instagram, a trans flag, or a BLM hashtag, they are all doing similar things. (Now, to be fair, Judaism and Christianity are highly developed religions with hundreds of years of theology and discussion behind them, while modern, secular religions only have a few decades of popularity.) All of those displays come with an understanding of specific moral principles endorsed by the person displaying them.

In a human milieu that is so deeply tribal, it’s always better to have the support of other humans than to starve by yourself in the desert. People naturally hop on one of the tribal trains to avoid being ostracized. And even if that train is in conflict with another, at least if you are harmed in that collision, you have the support of your mates and can martyr yourself for the cause. Again, still better than being alone in the desert of the shunned.

Williams describes the manner in which this new cult of antiracism swept through progressive circles almost without challenge and propped up its own priests incredibly quickly.

“Any serious attempt to make sense of the staggering excesses and incongruities of the cult of ‘antiracism’ therefore demands a sober and clear-eyed meditation on just what, precisely, so many white Americans…suddenly became so eager to, at the very least, be seen to be breaking away from. This in turn would necessitate an honest acknowledgment of the very real distance we have traveled away from it.”

As the aforementioned Shelby Steele would say, white guilt ruled the day.

We went from very few people ever having heard of Robin DiAngelo and Ibram X. Kendi to their names, faces, and books being in everyone’s faces as they guided us through a new way to understand society and race. And I say “new way” purposefully because I don’t think most of us realized that their ideas were a major shift away from what we had traditionally sought: equality.

Without going too far down the rabbit hole of their ideas, the version of progress that sought to treat people without regard to their race, as MLK and his whole movement preached, switched to reifying strength in communities based on our immutable characteristics. They saw society as a battleground for power between races that could not and should not ever be resolved, only identified and managed. Colorblindness, which was explicitly endorsed and encouraged by the Civil Rights movement, was now purported to be a white supremacist power move.

How did this happen? Why would we go backward? Also, how is it that almost nobody realized we were being told to go backward?

Because our institutions, especially education, media and journalism, didn’t question this initiative. Instead, they actively supported it and maligned anyone who did not.

