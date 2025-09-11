Having lived through this period, like many of you, I had a lot of personal reflections while reading Thomas Chatterton’s experiences as he lived through the same events. I decided to summarize his points, chapter by chapter, and re-live my experiences as well.

Chapter 3 discusses the COVID-19 reaction as a lens through which to view societal fragmentation. Williams examines how the isolation, fear, and shift to an almost exclusively online existence during the pandemic accelerated the trends of misinformation, tribalism, and the breakdown of social trust.

“Reactively, many to the left of Trump embraced a kind of pandemic orthodoxy and ideological counter-allegiance to lockdown, masking, and distancing that could itself be extremely irrational and contradictory to the swiftly evolving science.”

Actually, a lot of the science he’s referring to wasn’t evolving; it was already established decades prior.

We had plans for epidemics, and the consensus among experts in epidemiology was to identify those most at risk, protect them, and allow those at less risk to continue on with their lives. D. A. Henderson, famous for eradicating smallpox, advised against many of the policies we used during the pandemic decades ago when President G.W. Bush assembled a committee to plan for such an event. This concept was again shared with the public in October 2020, led by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and quickly gained almost 4,000 signatures from medical and public health practitioners. (Dr. Bhattacharya is now Director of the NIH)

It’s not that we didn’t know. We knew, but that knowledge was ignored, and in this case, deemed dangerous—warranting official rejection and smearing.

To this day, I know people who are still infected not by COVID, but by what I see as a mind virus that encourages them to treat COVID differently than any other illness. They are still getting booster shots, taking special medications, or testing whenever they feel ill. Someone at work recently had to call off because of COVID.

I mean, why do you even know you have COVID? Are you testing yourself every time you get the sniffles? I have a bit of a cold I am getting over right now, and I never once thought, “Oh no, I had better go buy a COVID test and see if my sore throat is COVID or just a cold.” Because guess what—it’s the same thing. The people still scared of COVID curiously never do the things that actually shield you from extreme illness, like exercising and building good health habits.

I even see people in grocery stores wearing masks. Most of them are the light blue paper ones that leave wide-open spaces on the sides of their mouths and noses, allowing for plenty of airflow. Some masks are worn below the nose, and some, usually on kids, are worn below the chin like a little chin diaper.

Regardless of where you stand or stood on these issues during the COVID seasons, it for sure changed how some of our minds work, or at least revealed how they work.

What Williams does is take a nicely balanced look at not only the non-scientific activities we participated in but also show us how the new stresses, combined with the summer of BLM, took the free-floating anxiety present in our society and gave it something to focus on. And it wasn’t simply uneducated people spouting conspiracy theories. Those with the highest levels of education and privilege often led the charge down the path of untruths while masked in virtue.

Williams highlights how the COVID and BLM movements suddenly collided and exposed something incredibly curious: a virus, considered one day a deadly threat on the verge of collapsing society, was suddenly deemed an acceptable risk when thousands gathered to protest police violence.

“Those of us who moved in progressive circles found ourselves under significant moral pressure to understand that social distancing was now an issue of merely secondary importance.”

Gathering in a place of worship, on a beach, or in a public park was derided as irresponsible and selfish. But pressing up against other human beings in the streets for a BLM march made sense.

Williams is careful not to preach that one or the other was more or less important or risky, just that the people on either side of the issue were weirdly and obviously biased. And not only biased but loudly and proudly so, abandoning all logic and reason. Again, sacrificing the truth for the sake of “winning.”

Dying of a new virus took a back seat to something more important: fighting white supremacy through antiracism.

Share