Having lived through this period, like many of you, I had a lot of personal reflections while reading Thomas Chatterton’s experiences as he lived through the same events. I decided to summarize his points, chapter by chapter, and re-live my experiences as well.

In Chapter 8, Williams provides a direct analysis of the phenomenon of "cancel culture." Williams argues that it is a real and dangerous force that stifles free expression, intellectual risk-taking, and viewpoint diversity, enforcing ideological conformity through social and professional punishment.

Williams's diagnosis of this phenomenon is unfortunately timely, as numerous people are getting "canceled" for their comments on the death of Charlie Kirk. A website called the Charlie Kirk Data Foundation has reportedly gathered as many as 60,000 examples of people allegedly celebrating his death, and numerous people have already been fired for their public comments on it.

Shortly after the debate surrounding police violence intensified, Williams reminds us that a group of five writers drafted and organized signatures on a public letter titled "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate." More than 150 artists and public intellectuals signed it, including J.K. Rowling, Noam Chomsky, Cornel West, and Margaret Atwood—hardly a right-wing cabal.

Despite this, they and anyone supporting the letter were publicly attacked for its tone and timing. Published in Harper’s Magazine, it became known as The Harper’s Letter and quickly garnered over three million views, in addition to being translated and published in several languages.

“The letter identified ‘an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty.’ And it stressed that ‘the restriction of debate, whether by a repressive government or an intolerant society, invariably hurts those who lack power and makes everyone less capable of democratic participation. The way to defeat bad ideas is by exposure, argument, and persuasion, not by trying to silence or wish them away.’”

Even though its points were incredibly basic—"truly the bare minimum for a liberal, open society"—the letter became a lightning rod and was hotly debated, almost never for its content, but usually for its timing. Drawing from the tenets of "antiracism," the arguments made by the letter's critics were, as Williams summarized, that "reality itself is biased; therefore, debate must be restricted, and we should be the arbiters of what is permissible.”

The letter was framed as anti-Black and white supremacist, even though it was signed by several non-white signatories, including Williams himself. The critics claimed this was simply evidence of the signers' internalized racism.

“Given how ‘marginalized voices have been silenced for generations in journalism, academia, and publishing,’ a surprising number of critics argued in a counter letter, the current silencing of new voices today is not a significant problem, as if an equality that is achieved by rendering everyone as insecure as oppressed minorities had once been were a desirable or effective vision for the future.” (emphasis in original)

“Rendering everyone as insecure as oppressed minorities” is the key. That is where "antiracism" ideas seep into everything else. In practice, it is never about getting everyone to the table on equal grounds; it is always a type of revenge based on resentment.

Now, the shoe is on the other foot. Numerous people have been fired for celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Resentment for past misguided cancellation of people for simply stating the obvious is fueling revenge on those who are now saying horrible things about a person who was murdered for saying things they don’t like.

It's important to remember that the shoe always ends up on the other foot. Therefore, be careful and principled in your utilization of political tools.

