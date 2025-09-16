Having lived through this period, like many of you, I had a lot of personal reflections while reading Thomas Chatterton’s experiences as he lived through the same events. I decided to summarize his points, chapter by chapter, and re-live my experiences as well.

This chapter deconstructs the media and political narratives surrounding the protests and riots of summer 2020. Using an ironic title, Williams critiques the downplaying of violence and the enforcement of a single, politically convenient narrative, highlighting the disconnect between reality and its media representation.

Just to be clear, in the summer of 2020, it is estimated that at least one billion dollars in damage was done. Some estimates are closer to two billion dollars. At least nineteen people were killed. It was the most expensive civil unrest in the nation’s history. There is no doubt that it was incredibly damaging, and I question what, if anything, came of it. No real shift in the number of people killed by police has occurred.

But the riots and looting, almost comically, were presented as a much-needed and overdue catharsis. NPR even interviewed a young trans author named Vicky Osterweil on her book, In Defense of Looting:

“A fresh argument for rioting and looting as our most powerful tools for dismantling white supremacy…Osterweil argues that stealing food and destroying property are direct, pragmatic strategies of wealth distribution and improving life for the working class—not to mention the brazen messages these methods send to the police and the state. All our beliefs about the innate righteousness of property and ownership, Osterweil explains, are built on the history of anti-Black, anti-Indigenous oppression.”

This is the type of argument NPR decided to highlight. Not once did they ask the author how a concept—property rights—that existed long before America was “built on the history of anti-Black, anti-Indigenous oppression.”

Williams writes:

“‘So you get to the heart of that property relation, and demonstrate that without police and without state oppression, we can have things for free.’ This was the discourse being promoted in even our most vanilla of mainstream media outlets at the very moment that small, frequently minority-owned businesses in cities around the country were being reduced to ashes, their proprietors beaten to the brink of death, bodies twisted up like discarded coat hangers, for having the gall to attempt to safeguard their livelihoods, as was caught on an appalling video in Dallas.” (emphasis in the original)

This is largely why so many were upset about the coverage of these protests that often turned violent. We were told not to believe our lying eyes and then to celebrate what we were always told was immoral.

I remember seeing people post the words of MLK as a means to justify the violence. Williams points this out:

“If rioting is the language of the unheard, as Martin Luther King is often cynically invoked to have said…it must also be acknowledged that it can easily amount to the gibberish of the debilitatingly bored and disengaged…It is the idiom that functions as a Band-Aid applied to the existential wound of non-meaning in a society that is frankly more democratic, multiethnic, and egalitarian than any other in recorded history.”

The irony was not lost on Dostoevsky, who said—and I am paraphrasing an incredibly lucid philosophical point he made in Notes from the Underground—that humanity without suffering would break something just to see what would happen.

