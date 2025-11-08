Likely in part because I just finished reading Carl Jung’s Psychology of the Unconscious, this line in Northrop Frye’s The Great Code particularly stood out to me:

“but though Moses makes human mistakes, the voice of prophecy in itself is conventionally regarded as infallible...they [prophets] are rather people with what seems to be an open channel of communication between the conscious and the unconscious.” - The Great Code, Northrop Frye

Two specific, interconnected ideas emerge from this passage. The first is that prophecy is infallible; the second is that it comes from the unconscious mind.

The infallibility of messages from the unconscious mind is precisely how Jung treats visions and dreams. In his book on the unconscious, he frames his study by dissecting the numerous visions of Miss Frank Miller. Jung did not know Miller, an American writer, directly; he based his study entirely on her writings. What Jung does is take these visions as products of the unconscious to be understood on their own merit, assuming they point in a direction that helps explain the function of the unconscious mind.

This is similar to seeking to understand any other part of the body, or its function, rather than dismissing it. Everything has a meaning that points to some truth about us. We would never take a patient’s blood pressure and dismiss it as meaningless. Nor would we dismiss any other measurement or observation of the body. Jung does the same with visions and dreams, treating them as signals that point to a greater truth about the whole.

What the unconscious mind produces is free of the interpretive framework of our conscious mind, which seeks to explain the world in relation to us and often in our favor. Looking at the contents of the unconscious mind allows us to see the nature of humanity without that narcissistic filter.

This is why prophecies are infallible. It’s like saying that blood pressure, bodily temperature, and oxygen saturation are infallible. The only fallible thing is our interpretation of them.

Imagine being a physician taking a patient’s measurements: blood pressure, temperature, and SPo2 (oxygen blood saturation). You wouldn’t say any of these readings are “wrong” unless the tool used to measure them was malfunctioning. Pain is another measurement we now take, but its interpretive framework is the patient’s, just as the framework for blood pressure, temperature, and SPo2 belongs to the diagnostic tools. We never say the things we are measuring are themselves wrong; it is our interpretive framework that we question.

Jung treats the visions and dreams of humanity as signals no different than blood pressure or any other diagnostic measurement. It is our job to understand what these signals are telling us and place them in a context applicable to all of humanity. As Frye mentioned, Jung is facilitating a conversation between the conscious and the unconscious. The mistakes Moses makes come not from the fallibility of the prophecy—the product of his unconscious mind—but from his interpretation and application of those truths.

Modern, secular individuals no longer receive prophecies because we no longer listen to the products of our unconscious, dismissing them as noise instead of seeing them as signal.

“In the post-Biblical period both Christianity and Rabbinical Judaism seem to have accepted the principle that the age of prophecy had ceased, and to have accepted it with a good deal of relief.” - The Great Code, Northrop Frye

This is likely why we no longer live in an age of prophecy. We are still receiving the signals, but we no longer value them.

