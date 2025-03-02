Image of an evil human being who destroyed some plants, rearranged the natural beauty of some stones, and burned it all just to keep warm.

What exactly are we saving the planet for? Or, what exactly are we saving the planet from?

Phrases like “saving the planet” are often bandied about with a sense of moral superiority but there are assumptions hidden in them that shape the framework for how we think about humanity and its place in nature. It affects how we think about the Earth, climate, our environment, and energy policies that affect it.

A question one could ask is this: Would you sacrifice the planet in order to save humanity? Or, would you sacrifice humanity in order to save the planet?

I can imagine a science fiction film that takes place in the not too distant future where we have colonies on Mars or some other distant planet. The author puts together some scenario where we have some difficult decision to make which requires us to leave and abandon our home in order to save the future generations of humans. Part of that abandonment requires us to devastate the Earth in a way that makes it unlivable for us and many other creatures.

A scenario like that forces us to create a hierarchy of values and act on it. What is more important? Human beings or preserving the Earth?

We already adopt a hierarchy like that in our discussions of energy policy and climate without necessarily knowing it.

Alex Epstein in his book Fossil Future spends several chapters outlining and developing this problem. And he does it incredibly gently, clearly, and well. His evidence for how designated climate experts frame our ideas comes from not only their own words but their reactions to energy sources that are minimally impactful on CO2 levels, like nuclear.

This is from a favorable review of Bill McKibben’s book The End of Naturepublished in the Los Angeles Times by biologist David M. Graber:

“McKibben is a biocentrist, and so am I. We are not interested in the utility of a particular species or free-flowing river, or ecosystem, to mankind. They have intrinsic value, more value — to me — than another human body, or a billion of them. Human happiness, and certainly human fecundity, are not as important as a wild and healthy planet. …Until such time as Homo sapiens should decide to rejoin nature, some of us can only hope for the right virus to come along.”

These are the people and ideas at the core of many of our views on climate and energy policies. What does it mean to “rejoin nature”? Exactly when did humans leave nature? How many humans need to be killed in order to satisfy someone like this? And knowing that they have a deep hatred for humanity, how does that affect their recommendations for energy and climate policy?

Remember that McKibben is not just a fringe author, but was part of President Obama’s cabinet and advised on these issues directly to the president.

Nothing could be more anti-human than placing humans outside of nature based on the very thing that differentiates us from the rest of the animal kingdom: potential. Human beings see the potential in the chaos of nature and create order out of it that serves humanity and allows it to flourish. Coal, natural gas, oil, wind, sun, water, and the power of nuclear are all inert without the ability of human beings to see their potential and shape them into process and products that release energy.

That energy is then used to expand the productivity of work on other materials which create shelters and machines that protect us from that unkind environment. Right now I am sitting in a house made of wood, bricks, and several other materials sourced from all over the planet and listening to the sound of a heating system pump warm air throughout while it is nineteen degrees just four feet behind me and beyond the sliding glass door. All of this is possible for billions of people because humans change nature to serve the purpose of human flourishing.

I think the question we need to get back to before we move forward with any policy is like the one I stated above. We need to decide first what is at the top of our value hierarchy.

Is the planet valuable? Absolutely. But what does that value serve?

For someone that disregards the value of humanity and its place in the universe, I can understand why they would choose the planet over humanity. Both are just clumps of cells anyways, right?

Personally, if I had to choose humans or the planet, I choose humans.

