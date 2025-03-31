Gemini’s version of Carl Jung in deep religious thought

I’m pushing myself through Carl Jung’s Psychology of the Unconscious. Some sections are deeply interesting and others are long exposes of the details of ancient myths and how they are connected. I don’t find those as riveting, but I understand why he’s doing so.

I came across one line that sums up a big portion of my quest.

“I think belief should be replaced by understanding; then we would keep the beauty of the symbol, but still remain free from the depressing results of submission to belief. This would be the psychoanalytic cure for belief and disbelief.” [Emphasis mine]

That is exactly what it feels like I am doing when studying religious ideas. With all of the interest I’ve had in religious text and specifically the Bible lately, my wife asked if I wanted to go to church. I don’t think so. Maybe a Bible study, but not church. Church feels like more of a gathering and a social event and not what I’m looking for. I want book clubs and the books of the Bible would be included.

Being a good person is easy when you’ve never been hungry.

I want Dennis Prager’s Rational Bible with a line by line discussion. Or Jordan Peterson’s psychological meaning of Genesis and the forums he holds on other books and stories in the Bible along with theological experts.

Jordan Peterson’s Gospel series on Daily Wire

But why in a secular world would anyone want to understand ancient texts?

Because there is no better way to know humanity than to study what it is our minds produced. Part of the barrier is this false belief that people made up a bunch of stories to explain things they didn’t understand or to control other people. But humanity didn’t create religion any more than they created arms and legs. These all developed as a necessary tool.

Because people tend to think that they have ideas which are formed by their own rational gathering and studying of facts, they think that ideas of the past were formed the same way. But nobody comes up with ideas that way. Almost nobody. The ideas floating around in our minds are gathered and learned from our social environments. We then can use our learned abilities — reason and abstraction — to understand those ideas and critique them, hopefully making adjustments through the process of abstraction and critique. (I say learned abilities because they are a consequence of language and abstraction which is enhanced by levels of literacy and likely why levels of introspection are not universal among different peoples.)

This is what Carl Jung is doing in Psychology of the Unconscious. Much like an archaeologist taking account of artifacts left in the sand of the desert or at the back of a cave, he is seeking an understanding of the mental products of the human mind. Once we approach the products of the human mind as artifacts which were developed and not “thought up”, it makes perfect sense to seek understanding of them in order to understand our development into what we are now.

That is exactly what it feels like current religious discussions are doing. And in part we have the atheist movements to thank. Their sharp critiques have forced a more literate and educated people to grapple with the non-rational aspects of the stories. But that’s ok, because the human mind is not strictly rational and to understand it one must be able to switch frames of reference much like a change in language.

And even if there is not an acceptance of the truths and wisdom these ancient ideas contain, the critique of them must first require an understanding of what those ideas are. That is where the modern atheist movements have failed. They have produced numerous meme-like straw men characterizations of “sky-daddy” insults with little to no understanding of the language and meaning of religious stories and texts. Mostly because that would take too much work, much like learning a whole new language.

In a secular/material world where people pay little to no material costs for rejecting the source of our fruits, lazy rejection of ideas they do not understand is simply too easy.

Being a good person is easy when you’ve never been hungry. But one day, we’re all going to be hungry again.

Share