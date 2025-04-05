Gemini AI’s concept of hierarchy between God, humans, and nature

“Emulation, and a desire of distinction, were my governing motives; and ardent after the applause of my fellow-creatures, I quite forgot that I was an accountable being.” - William Wilberforce

The distinguished William Wilberforce wrote this when describing an aspect of his conversion from a tacit follower of Christianity to a true believer. And what does that mean to be a “true believer”? I suppose it’s a person who takes actions on those beliefs, otherwise, can we say that someone truly believes?

Modern conceptions of mind and body being distinct things may lend us to think that there is a way to believe one thing then do another, but I’m not so sure you can do that. The true test of what someone believes may be their actions and not their thoughts nor their words.

For Wilberforce, who would use his beliefs to create actions against slavery, his previous actions were in service of praise from his fellow man, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. But there was something or someone higher to aim for. When I read the quote above this morning, it made me think of why people can be annoyed and have contempt for true believers. It puts them in their place, so to say.

Once a person rejects or at the very least does not pursue the “emulation” of other people, those other people are in some sense rejected. It’s like telling the world, “I don’t care what you think.” I can understand why that would be annoying because if someone told me that, I would be annoyed.

How dare you tell the world, and all of humanity, that their opinions don’t matter?!

William Wilberforce, champion of abolition

But this is the essence of religion, and specifically of the Christianity Wilberforce was actively adopting. In a secular world as we live in today, a world where democracy is held to be the guiding principle — a political idea that elevates the individual to divine status — that is a rejection of secular religion. It is a rejection of pride.

Democracy in principle holds each individual opinion to be of value. You can see the power of that when proposals for allowing non-citizens to vote keep popping up. In part it is a tool for political power but it tugs at the heart strings because a rejection of someone’s ability to vote is a rejection of their personhood in a democracy.

Adopting a stance that subsumes all personhood, all of humanity, to a higher power, would obviously rub many in the wrong way. Anyone who isn’t aiming higher than humanity would take offense.

But that is what it took to start the process of abolition. It took a rejection of popular opinion for a higher guiding principle. Humanity and our opinions are limited and faulty. Without a guiding principle, spirit, or direction that exists outside of our admitted faulty nature, I don’t see how our progress can be anything but severely limited by that nature.

