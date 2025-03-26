What Gemini AI thinks reason and faith coming together looks like.

I just started listening to a great podcast on Nietzsche, called The Nietzsche Podcast, of course.

My starting point was his earliest podcast which I assumed is the best way to go. Of course he said something the sparked a thought I couldn’t let go and here I am writing it out to better understand it and not completing the podcast. It’s not even an idea about Nietzsche, but about the evolution of our ideas.

The author, Keegan Kjeldsen, talks about the great philosophers and why they are great, and mentions a time when humanity started asking philosophical questions and seeking the answers. But here is where I depart:

I don’t think we started asking questions and seeking those answers. I think we had the answers and started seeking questions to understand the answers we already had.

The Bicameral Mind

This is likely heavily influenced by my reading of Julian Jaynes’ theory on consciousness as introspection born of our use of language and writing.

Prior to our use of language and our ability to write, which makes language external and abstracted, the idea is that we had internal language which directed us in our tasks if and when we faced difficult decisions. When we felt the stress of the unknown there was an internal language system that directed our actions and seemed to be a voice originating externally that was very much like a god.

Those voices were our answers. Those voices and our memetic language produced ideas and cultures and visions which were the answers for how we understood the world. Once those ideas were challenged by conflicting voices of other peoples in a world that was more and more integrated, and that language was slowly abstracted into writing, the voices slowly disappeared and a universal and abstracted god replaced them.

In reviewing the history of literature in the Bible, The Iliad versus The Odyssey, Egyptian writings, and Hindu writings amongst many others, the transformation from words writing with little to no introspection to pure introspection is readily apparent. People who slowly developed language and writing seek out answers for where the voice of their gods have gone and start to see themselves as bodies with minds that are tied together but distinct from each other.

They go from people who had all of the answers and followed their instincts along with internal voices for decision points, to people who now questioned where those voices went and why it was they were doing the things that they have always been doing. Their existent cultures were the answers to “How do we survive together?”. Now they were compelled to critique and ask why those cultures existed. What do these stories mean? How do I know what to do?

Reasoning Faith

Plato and Socrates were men among men who lived good and virtuous lives. They nor Aristotle or any other philosophers came up with virtue. They simply sought out to articulate the virtue they already witnessed and practiced. In asking these questions they utilized a new tool they called “reason”. Prior to reason, they simply operated on an adopted cultural norm and expectation, having faith in the culture and norms taught to them by their parents and societies. They of course were not the first virtuous people.

As our secular societies continue to critique faith, I have a feeling that it is not going to have the outcomes atheist, materialist, secularists think it will have. There will be no secular revolution that demolishes faith based cultures.

Using reason to understand ancient answers to eternal questions will likely lead to more precise reasoning for why those answers were in many cases accurate. We will better understand the stories and why they all tie together. The popularity of flood stories like Noah and his ark will be understood to represent truisms about the nature of man. All cultures have similar stories not out of massive coincidence or sharing, but because there are deep truths in them that are expressed in a universally human fashion.

Reason won’t demolish faith, it will explain it.

