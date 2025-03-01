I love old books. They are much more about processes than they are about results.

There is something very different about reading history from old books that differentiates them from modern takes. Modern takes on history always seem to have an a-priori goal other than discovery of plain truths. They seem to seek out proving a point and then frame everything based on that assumption.

The opening page of a book I recently finished told that story perfectly:

“When tradition gives way to novelty, it becomes hard to tell legitimate historical scholarship apart from journalism. The historian is always working from within a tradition, and when that tradition is anti-traditional, the results are as chaotic, incoherent, and uninformative as one might expect. The traditionalist rejects such an approach.”

The book is The Ancient City by Numa Denis fusel de Coulanges originally published in 1864. It is a re-publish by Imperium Press who, as they describe, is a group focused on the “re-centering of historical scholarship.” I came upon it as a recommendation from Konstantin Kisin of the Triggernometry podcast.

And boy was he spot on in describing this book as “brilliant.” Although that might just be how Brits talk.

I felt the difference between this old, traditional approach to history as compared to modern approaches. The author has a question, in this case, asking about the original religious rites that characterized the precursors to the modern West, and answers them pointing to evidence for those answers at every step from multiple angles.

Succinctly, old books or even new ones based on this tradition are more focused on the process than the result. How should we think, and what comes of that process?

A Posture of Humility and Wonder

Imagine a world where a father starts a fire, the hearth at the center of your tiny little ancient home. Everyday, multiple times a day, he prays at the fire along with each member of his family. Sacrifices are made at the hearth which nourishes that fire, a fire that is never extinguished.

Father is the head of that household and serves as its leader, priest, and king. The firstborn son, upon the death of his father, is now a leader, priest, and king of that household. His duty is to continue the rites his father taught him and maintain the ever burning fire to which they sacrifice.

What good does that do? Why can’t someone just put out the fire and start it right back up? Modern people would likely not care either way. But what I’ve learned about religion is that it creates a posture. A way of looking at the world and our place in it. The rituals make us embody that posture and that posture is the underlying assumption that precedes every action and thought.

A posture that puts man below a god, and in this case a god that is ever present at the center of their home and life, creates a posture of humility. A posture that assumes there is something greater than humanity, something which is ineffable, something beyond our comprehension, beyond our understanding. That posture is required to learn. Unless we assume there is something we do not know, we have no impetus to seek out understanding.

It also creates rituals that embody sacrifice. To keep the fire burning, you must sacrifice materials to that god. Good, nourishing items are good sacrifices that please the fire and nourish it. Poor sacrifices of that which is useless anyways do not nourish the fire. You can see that framework in Cain and Abel whose sacrifices are compared by God and rewarded accordingly.

And in all human realities, nobody has ever accomplished anything great without great sacrifices.

Tied to the Land

Once father dies, he is buried on the land and included in the tombs of those who came before him. From father, to grandfather, to great-grandfather, all the way back to he who started to first fire which burns today. That original fire-starter is deified as the god of that household. This is ancestor worship. And once that memory becomes ancient and abstract, it serves much as the god(s) we contemplate today.

And with a fire that must be maintained near a tomb of the ancestors, there is an assumption that this land must belong to those who cultivate it, maintain its fire, and sacrifice to their unique and personal gods.

How could it be otherwise? How could anyone else have any claim to land that houses the god of another man?

Numa does an excellent job of detailing out the legal history of Ancient Rome and Greece, showing the evolution of property rights directly from these assumptions.

In ancient Roman law, property was not even allowed to touch at the edges. There was a requirement to have a space of what we in America would measure at about two and a half feet between two pieces of property to prevent a sacrilege.

I’d love to thank Konstantin Kisin for this recommendation. It really reminded me of how important the process of writing about history is and why tradition in literature is so important. It also sparked numerous thoughts about why so many political ideologies and politically driven people feverishly attack religious ideas.

At the base of all ideas are assumptions that are religious in nature, including property rights.

