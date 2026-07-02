As I read through both volumes of Iain McGilchrist’s The Matter With Things, I wanted to share some thoughts from the book as I go through it.

“If I just get that extra data point, that extra fact in there, I’ll change their mind!”

No, you won’t.

That’s one of the delusions we live with - a delusion which plays itself out on social media daily. People seem to think - or hope - that we are primarily rational beings. Nothing could be further from the truth. We are primarily narrative beings that use reason to justify what it is we already believe. That’s why feeding somebody one more peer reviewed study won’t change their mind. Once we have a narrative set, we are filtering information for that which does or does not make sense within that narrative.

Iain McGilchrist’s brilliant book I am currently reading highlights this dynamic right up front by quoting Friedrich Waismann:

“We cannot constrain anyone who is unwilling to follow the new direction of a question; we can only extend the field of vision of the asker, loosen his prejudices, guide his gaze in a new direction: but all this can be achieved only with his consent.”

I’ve come to think that for anyone to understand anything, they first have to want to understand the thing. But most people are not seeking understanding. They are seeking confirmation.

True understanding is not a matter of cognitive horsepower or the sheer volume of information at your disposal. It requires a type of disposition—a fundamental, willingness to look in the direction being pointed. If that consent is missing, the most airtight logic in the world will simply slide right past the mind without making as much as a scratch in the existing narrative.

And the smarter they are or think they are, the more difficult it will be. Someone who already prides themselves as well-educated and above the fray will be even more resistant to believing they have been duped.

I have all these letters behind my name conferred by this institution. There’s no way I have been manipulated!

The Elephant and the Post-Hoc Rider

McGilchrist might say that modern societies have outsourced truth to the brain’s Left Hemisphere (LH). It prefers a specific type of linear rationality devoid of depth and existing in a closed system. It prides itself as being hyper-rational, much like Spock from Star Trek. Anything it does not know simply does not exist. Anything that it cannot reason must be false.

But as McGilchrist demonstrates throughout his work, the LH is actually a master of self-deception. It doesn’t realize that it doesn’t know what it doesn’t know.

This wiring and dual dispositions mirror what social psychologist Jonathan Haidt coined: The Elephant and the Rider.

While the LH is the rider, the Right Hemisphere (RH) is the elephant. The RH’s disposition is much more holistic and affect-laden, seeing the gestalt or essence of how life flows and interconnects. The LH as the rider is looking down on the RH as the elephant thinking it is directing the RH but what really happens is that the LH comes up with a reason for why the RH decides to move after the process of movement has already started.

When you share important facts or context with the rider, he cannot accept them because it wasn’t he who decided upon the direction of travel. He cannot concede a point because it would destroy the linear logic he has constructed to justify the movement the elephant decided upon through intuition.

Pearls Before Swine

Tossing pearls before swine is useless. Especially when those swine are wallowing in mud they share with a social group that praises them for their filth as a type of morality.

Once someone has built their identity - wholly or just in part - on that mud they are wallowing in, there is no simple logical set of facts that will hose them down. We make the mistake of thinking that we can simply provide them with a ladder of reasonable steps to get them out of the pit. Even worse, they have been taught that a refusal to look at the opposing logic is a type of moral high ground.

This refusal to spend time understanding the reason of their perceived opponent is no longer a lack of intellectual honesty. It is rebranded as a type of purity. It’s as if they have not been tainted by the ideas of their opponents and that makes them more pure and loyal. Like a Christian who refuses to step foot in a mosque as a means to maintain a pure mind.

You’ll never reason someone out of a position they did not reason themselves into. They will use their LH - the rider - to parse your words, twist them, and turn them against you. They do not seek understanding of reality much less your interpretation of it. Dismissing your argument out of hand will offer them a sense of moral superiority they cannot resist.

What to Do?

The secret is in Waismann’s phrasing: we can only extend the field of vision, loosen prejudices, and guide the gaze.

This is a gentle questioning, a building of trust. This is not beating someone over the head with statistics that the rider will see as a threat to their worldview, causing cognitive dissonance and pain with you as the source of that pain.

To open the gate, you have to talk to the Elephant before you address the Rider. This requires art, narrative, humor, and shared human context—the tools of the Right Hemisphere. It requires establishing a relationship where the other person feels safe enough to lower their defensive, hyper-logical shields.

Before you can begin to show someone the truth, you have to help them want to see it. Until that shifts, you can present the most magnificent, glittering pearls, and they will see them as nothing but painful threats.