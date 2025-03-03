Religion is often framed as something created by men to subjugate other men. As if the dogmas, rules, and laws were pulled out of thin air by those seeking power.

“Montesquieu pretends that the Romans adopted a worship only to restrain the people. A religion never had such an origin; and every religion that has come to sustain itself only from motives of public utility has not stood long….Neither the Romans nor the Greeks knew anything of those sad conflicts between church and state which have been so common in other societies.”

The preceding quote is from The Ancient City. It came as a recommendation from Konstantin Kisin on his podcast Triggernometry. It was fantastic and drew a straight line from the original domestic religions of the ancient world through the Christian revolution which shaped Western civilization.

This line and the book as a whole really helped me understand that pathway and our modern ideas about it with much more clarity.

I worked out an analogy I think nails it down.

Planet of the Chimps

Imagine a world where thousands of years from now, our nearest relatives, chimpanzees, evolve a consciousness similar to ours and have their own societies like we do now. One day during a dig a book is found. That book was written by human beings, their ancient cousins who no longer exist but have left their mark on the earth. The book describes chimpanzee behavior, much of which is still part of their modern societies. This description, by a woman named Jane Goodall, is then described as evidence for the human imposition of rules and laws that early chimpanzees adopted and still shape their societies today. In turn, they reject this human construct of their behavior and seek to create a societal structure based solely on chimpanzee thought.

From our standpoint, it would be quite ridiculous. Most of us know Jane Goodall and understand that she was simply observing and writing. She may have made mistakes and corrected them along the way, but she wasn’t imposing anything upon the chimps outside of human language to describe them.

What Numa Denis Fustel, author of The Ancient City, helped me understand was the same dynamic is often occurring today.

When looking at laws and rules, inside or outside of religion, we often associate them with an individual who wrote them as if they had motivations to use them for power over others. But in truth these laws were observations of already expected behavior which came out of the domestic religions of ancient families.

Inheritance had to be to the first born son as it was a father’s duty to perform the rights and the land upon which they were performed, the fire that burns in the hearth, were tied to the land and indivisible. There was no way to split that inheritance in the way we might do today with currency and property. It would have been like splitting a religion in parts.

It’s not surprising when we understand the framework of power struggles within which our academic institutions are working that we often adopt that same framework without knowing it. But not every human interaction is a battle for power.

We have a nature that is much more complicated and interesting than that.

