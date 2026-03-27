Once we accept that antisemitism is simply a symptom of societal resentment aimed at a scapegoat - a canary in the coal mine - we must then decide how to combat it. The current surge in resentment across the political divide can be tied to economic insecurity and anxiety around our future, but it is also tied to an underlying vision of humanity that does not align with reality. The Right’s vision of societal success through purity and the Left’s vision of societal success through utopian equity both misjudge the nature of reality.

Human beings are flawed creatures in an imperfect world. There will never be and never has been anything close to what either side of this flawed vision imagines: a utopian world that embodies their vision of a humanity unconstrained by reality. Especially not through blaming or eliminating any one race of people. What must be done is the reclaiming of a proper outlook on humanity that accepts its past, present, and future with the warts of its past, present, and future. A “tragic vision” that expects imperfection and does not see imperfection as evidence of total failure. A realistic expectation of trade-offs and not final solutions.