Never Again is Now (Section 6)
What now? - A Manifesto for the Realist in a Utopian Age
Once we accept that antisemitism is simply a symptom of societal resentment aimed at a scapegoat - a canary in the coal mine - we must then decide how to combat it. The current surge in resentment across the political divide can be tied to economic insecurity and anxiety around our future, but it is also tied to an underlying vision of humanity that does not align with reality. The Right’s vision of societal success through purity and the Left’s vision of societal success through utopian equity both misjudge the nature of reality.
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Human beings are flawed creatures in an imperfect world. There will never be and never has been anything close to what either side of this flawed vision imagines: a utopian world that embodies their vision of a humanity unconstrained by reality. Especially not through blaming or eliminating any one race of people. What must be done is the reclaiming of a proper outlook on humanity that accepts its past, present, and future with the warts of its past, present, and future. A “tragic vision” that expects imperfection and does not see imperfection as evidence of total failure. A realistic expectation of trade-offs and not final solutions.
Reclaim the Constrained Vision - The first step back is the humble admission that human nature is flawed and that perfect justice is not a political destination. Like the separation of powers that presumes imperfection, we need to presume humanity’s flaws and accept systems to not eliminate them but mitigate them. We must stop viewing success as theft and start viewing it as a trade-off. We must reject the zero-sum fallacy that tells us one group’s achievement is another’s loss. This requires a move towards the Constrained Vision, which understands that because resources and wisdom are finite, we must prioritize processes that work over visions that feel good. To save the canary, we must re-learn how to celebrate the "Realist" virtues of discipline, education, and delayed gratification.
Restore the Covenant - We must move away from the transactional, social contract view of our neighbors. A contract is easily broken when resentment peaks; a covenant is a permanent commitment to the other because we recognize they are made in the image as ourselves. Restoring the Covenant means protecting the rights of the particular minority—the Jew, the dissenter, the individual—even when the mob demands their silence. We must recognize that our neighbor’s success is a victory for the community, not a grievance to be litigated.
Defend Our Institutions (in principle) - We must fiercely defend the fences the Founders built: the Separation of Powers, Due Process, and the sanctity of private property. These are not obstacles to progress; they are the Hebraic shields that prevent idealists from turning their dreams into our nightmares. These institutions were designed with the Tragic Vision in mind—acknowledging that power is a corrupting force and that the mob is often wrong. When we hear calls to dismantle these constraints to achieve a utopian end, we must recognize it as what it is: the destruction of Western Civilization.
Say “Yes” to Reality - Ultimately, the path back requires what Nietzsche called “Yes-saying” to life. It is the courage to face a tragic, complex, and unfair world without reaching for a scapegoat. Anti-Semitism is the easy way out for a mind that is too weak to handle complexity. To reject it is to choose the hard way—the way of the Realist, the way of the Covenant, and the way of the American experiment. We must stop trying to smash the mirror of others’ success and instead start doing the hard work of self-improvement that the mirror should inspire.
To protect the realist - to protect the canary and heed its warning - is to protect the only vision of humanity—the Tragic, Constrained, and Covenantal vision—that has ever successfully produced societies in which we live and thrive. Societies that even with their flaws, attract masses of people escaping the alternative. The air in the mine is growing thin, but the mine is not yet lost. By choosing realism over resentment, even on an individual level, we become a light that guides others, through our example, towards maintaining the attractive glow of liberty.