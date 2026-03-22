Our modern world, through internet algorithms we do not understand, where money is “earned” by complex mechanisms that are not always tangible, has become too complex for most of us to comprehend. We may understand pieces of it that we are directly involved in, but not the whole. And with social media putting versions of that whole in our faces 24/7, we are even more aware that this complexity exists outside of our grasp. Confusion surrounding the manner in which the world works can lead to a personal and societal need to reduce that complexity, and when a simple answer to a complex world shaped by ideas of mechanistic cause and effects presents itself, and its out there instead of being our own fault, we grasp onto it.

Those overly-simplified explanations reduce complexity and save our own egos, but are ingredients to a recipe of societal collapse. Inevitably those simplistic explanations, which usually have a simple scapegoat, come up against evidence to the contrary. Instead of adjusting our outlook, we dismiss the evidence, explain it away, and start a chain of events that leads to a mind and thus a society more schizophrenic than sane.

1. The Loss of Agency in the Intangible World

For most of human history, wealth and power were tangible: a field of grain, a stack of gold, a factory floor. In the “Digital Mine,” however, value has become invisible. It exists in the form of algorithms, high-frequency trading, and intellectual property. As Thomas Sowell noted, the majority has always distrusted “middlemen” because their contribution to the economy is intellectual rather than physical.

In the modern era, this distrust has turned into a sense of powerlessness. When the average person feels they can no longer understand how the world works, they experience a profound loss of agency. The Left Hemisphere of the brain, as McGilchrist describes, cannot tolerate this ambiguity. It demands a “System” with a “Puppet Master.” Because the Jewish community has historically navigated—and thrived within—these intangible systems of law, finance, and information, they become the perfect proxy for the “invisible forces” that the modern individual fears.

Above is The Maze, by William Kurelek, a schizophrenic. This representation of his mind being compartmentalized is a great way to understand the schizophrenic mind. Notice on the middle left, people are socializing but connected to strings as if controlled by a puppet master.

2. The Envy of Particularity

We are living in what sociologists call the “Lonely Crowd.” Hannah Arendt pointed this out in her book The Origins of Totalitarianism, noting the need of totalitarian systems for individual isolation. As traditional American institutions—churches, civic groups, and extended families—dissolve, the individual is left atomized and disconnected. This creates a vacuum of belonging that the utopian mind tries to fill with mass movements or digital echo chambers.

In this landscape, the Jewish community’s continued emphasis on particularism—strong families, religious continuity, and mutual aid—is viewed with a toxic mix of envy and suspicion. The atomized individual does not want to do the hard realist work of building their own community; they find it easier to demand the destruction of the clannish group that still possesses what they have lost. Nietzsche’s tarantula hates the bond it cannot replicate. The demand for total equality on the Left and total unity on the Right is, at its root, a demand that no one be allowed to have a private, particular strength that the collective cannot control.

3. The Proxy for Realism

Ultimately, the resentment building in America today is a rebellion against reality itself. The Jewish realist represents the “Constrained” truth that life is not fair, that excellence is not evenly distributed, and that success requires specific cultural and individual trade-offs.

The Left wants to eliminate the “Realist” to achieve a state of total equality, where no group’s success can act as a mirror to another’s failure.

The Right wants to eliminate the realist to achieve total national unity, where no particular identity can challenge the monolithic power of the State.

Both sides have decided that the tragic complexities of the 21st century are the fault of a specific other. They are trying to clean the toxic air of the mine by gassing the canary, unaware that the canary is the only thing telling them that their utopian fantasies are suffocating the very reason and liberty that allow a civilization to survive.

Share