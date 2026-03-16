In the first two sections of this series, I established that there is a difference in two major camps of thought on human nature. The two camps are best summarized by Thomas Sowell’s concept which he describes in his book, A Conflict of Visions. The Unconstrained Vision (utopian, progressive and idealistic) and the Constrained Vision (tragic and realistic).

One may well ask, “Ok, so what? Maybe I am an idealist. What’s wrong with that?”

Well, the “So What?” is that this utopian and idealistic concept fundamentally conflicts with the American vision. The vision of mankind utilized to inspire the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution is deeply rooted in a tragic vision of humanity. There is a presumption that mankind is fallen and needs guardrails against which to maintain direction towards the good, not just until he reaches utopia, but forever.

The American experiment was not built on the idealism of Nietzsche’s tarantula, but on Hebraic Realism. Even if you are a secular atheist, you can recognize that there is a philosophy the Founders followed that can be rationalized without revelation, and that philosophy is not idealistic in reference to humanity. Simply the assumption that man is imperfect and needs laws to check our irrationality is enough.

The Founding Fathers—Adams, Madison, and Jefferson—looked to the Hebraic Republic of the Old Testament as a primary model because it recognized that men are not angels, and power must be checked. This was not a mere philosophical preference; the Founders explicitly identified the Hebraic model as the indispensable blueprint for a stable society through these five pillars:

1. The Source of the Law

John Adams insisted that the Hebrews “have given us the law we ought to live by” and served as the primary force in civilizing the world. For Adams, the Constrained Vision required a moral anchor that only the Mosaic tradition provided.

2. The Fallibility of Man

James Madison argued that government is the “greatest reflection on human nature,” which is a concept found in Jeremiah 17:9 - The heart is deceitful above all things. Madison viewed human nature as fallen and fixed. This led to the necessity of checks and balance. If no man is a saint, the law must be built to withstand the weight of sinners.

3. The Mosaic Model of Republic

Thomas Jefferson proposed that the Great Seal of the United States depict the children of Israel led through the wilderness by a pillar of fire. He saw the American Revolution as a restoration of the Hebraic Republic. This ideas come from Deuteronomy 17, which mandated that even a ruler must be subject to the Law.

4. Covenant vs. Contract

The Founders replaced the fragile social contract of the Enlightenment with a covenant—a concept outlined throughout the Bible that frames up the entire narrative. In chronological order:

The Noahic Covenant (The Universal Law) The Abrahamic Covenant (The National Promise) The Mosaic Covenant (The Rule of Law) The Davidic Covenant (The Eternal Kingdom) The New Covenant (The Internalized Law)

A contract is like a dead formality whereas a covenant is a relationship, not only with a higher power, but with each other. Unlike a contract, which is a transaction of interests, a covenant is a sacred, permanent obligation. As Benjamin Rush argued, the Bible was the only foundation for a republic because it provided the virtue necessary to maintain the covenantal spirit without the need for a king’s whip.

5. The Defense of the Minority

This covenantal structure is the only thing that protects a minority from the tarantulas. the Bible in Exodus 23:2—“Thou shalt not follow a multitude to do evil”—is the moral origin of the protection of the individual against the mob. It asserts that justice is an objective standard to be upheld, even when the consensus or the mob insists.

Conclusion

When anti-Semitism rises, it signals that this covenantal structure is being dismantled in favor of tribalism. Each tribe is being primed to take power and enforce their own idea of utopianism. Because the Jewish tradition introduced the concept of a transcendent law that checks earthly power, the proponents of the unconstrained vision must destroy the Jew to achieve total control.

An aspect of anti-semitism is an attack on the very idea of limited power. It is an attempt to challenge the tragic vision that retains us from utopian visions on both the right and the left.

The unconstrained vision is not merely another idea on the table, it is the very antithesis of the American vision and cannot exist within it without destroying it.

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