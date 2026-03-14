Mr. Mulatto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glitterpuppy's avatar
Glitterpuppy
1d

Excellent post. This goes a long way in answering some of the questions about antisemitism. The resentment of the merchant and the money lender. Thomas Sowell’s article is required reading.. thanks for this ..

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tommy
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tommy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture