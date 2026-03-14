INTRODUCTION

Why is this so important? Why isn’t anti-semitism simply chalked up to another type of racism in a world that has been permeated with racism to one extent or another for all of history? Why does it occupy so much space in my mind? And it’s not as if I am simply reacting to the social media algorithm.

People I know very well, people who are educated and have letters after their names, have discussed this with me directly. They use terms like “apartheid state”, “genocide”, “ethno-state”, and insist that Jews get DNA tests to prove they are Jewish. They are the most difficult people to reach as their egos, fed by their educational attainment, will not allow them to believe that they have been manipulated by their own human flaws.

That’s what I’m exploring here.

The short answer: Anti-semitism is a symptom of a fatal flaw in human nature. It’s a psychological universal expressed as scapegoat targeting and described in socio-economic terms to hide its evil. It is a flaw that, if not addressed and guarded against, will destroy societies. It will, and has, caused the murder of millions while the guilty parties end up collapsing their own civilizations.

That fatal flaw is resentment.

This is the resentment Nietzsche named in his seminal work, Thus Spake Zarathustra in the section on tarantulas. It’s the hatred of “middleman minorities” Thomas Sowell described. It’s a universal reaction to the mirror in our faces which reveals our own inadequacies, if we see the reflection as a threat instead of a revelation of truth.

... Thus do I speak unto you in parable, ye who make the soul giddy, ye preachers of equality! Tarantulas are ye unto me, and secretly revengeful ones! - Nietzsche

In the West, the Jew is the eternal canary in the coal mine. Their presence and success are the ultimate test of a society’s commitment to Sowell’s tragic vision—the belief that the world is flawed and must be managed by laws rather than transformed by ideals. When a society begins to gas the canary, it is signaling that it has abandoned the idea central to Western civilization: that humanity is inherently flawed and not capable of perfection. It is a signal that practical realism is giving way to idealism and utopian visions which ignore the nature of humanity. The death of the canary - the elimination of the scapegoat - is never the end of the tragedy; it is merely the signal that the oxygen of liberty has run out for everyone.

The true test of a society is not simply how it treats its minority populations, but specifically how it treats is successful minority populations.

What follow is part one of seven aspects of this issue I explore:

Part I: The Universal Toxin - How this issue applies universally throughout human societies

Part II: The Conflict of Visions - How utopian visions on the left and the right express this hatred

Part III: The Hebraic Shield - The Founders’ vision and how it depends on Hebraic realism

Part IV: The Dying Canary - What happens to societies as they reject reality for utopian visions

Part V: The Stress of the Digital Mine - Some reasons why this is happening now

Conclusion: The Path Back to the Tragic Vision - How we get back on the realistic track

Addendum: The Schizophrenia of Civilization - The left-right lateralization of our brains and how that imbalance contributes to modern anti-semitism’s popularity via Iain McGilchrist’s theories

PART 1: The Logic of the Middleman Minority and the Mirror of Merit

Anti-Semitism is rarely understood for what it actually is: a specific manifestation of a global phenomenon. To see it clearly, one must strip away the local grievances of the moment and look at the underlying economic and psychological architecture. Thomas Sowell’s extensive research into “middleman minorities” provides the key. He argues that anti-Semitism is not a historical fluke, but rather the Western “flavor” of a universal human toxin—a predictable, recurring reaction to any minority group that thrives by navigating the complexities of the “Tragic Vision.”

The “middleman minority” is a category that includes the Overseas Chinese in Southeast Asia, the Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, the Lebanese in West Africa, and the Ibos in Nigeria. These groups rarely own the land or the raw materials; instead, they provide “intangible” services. They are the financiers, the retailers, the wholesalers, and the brokers. They exist in the space between the producer and the consumer. In doing so, they perform a vital economic function, but one that is often invisible to the untrained eye. Because their work does not involve the physical “sweat of the brow” associated with farming or manufacturing, it is easily characterized by the majority as “unproductive” or “parasitic.”

(Here is Thomas Sowell’s original essay on middlemen minorities.)

The success of these groups is rooted in Economic Realism. They operate within the “Tragic Vision” of the world—a worldview that accepts that resources are scarce, that human nature is fixed, and that progress requires agonizing trade-offs. While the majority population may indulge in the “Unconstrained Vision”—believing that wealth is a natural state or that they are entitled to prosperity by virtue of being native to the soil—the middleman minority knows that survival depends on discipline. They save where others spend; they invest in education where others invest in consumption; they work sixteen-hour days to manage the risks that others ignore.

It is this very success that triggers the toxin of resentment. When a minority group arrives with nothing and, within a generation, outpaces the majority, they become a psychological mirror. Their achievement proves that the majority’s lack of success is not due to “the system” or fate, but often to a difference in behavior, culture, and trade-offs. For the majority, looking into this mirror is unbearable. To admit that the minority earned their success through merit is to admit one’s own relative failure.

To avoid the pain of this reflection, the majority retreats into the Utopian Vision. They begin to weave what Friedrich Nietzsche called the “web of the tarantula.” If the middleman has more than the native, the tarantula argues, it must be because they have stolen it. Wealth is viewed as a zero-sum pie; if the minority has a large slice, they must have taken it from the majority’s plate. This turns economic success into a moral crime. The realist virtues of the middleman—thrift, foresight, and adaptability—are reinterpreted as clannishness, greed, and shrewdness.

Anti-Semitism is the most persistent and sophisticated version of this reaction. Because the Jewish people have been the quintessential middleman minority in Western civilization for two millennia, the tropes developed to target them have become the blueprint for all such resentments. The conspiracy is the ultimate tool of the tarantula: it explains away the realist success of the minority as the result of a hidden, malicious ideal. It transforms the hardworking broker into a puppet Master.

In the end, this resentment is a rebellion against reality itself. It is a refusal to accept the tragic nature of the world, where some individuals and groups will always be more successful, more disciplined, or more adaptable than others. Anti-Semitism, and the broader hatred of middleman minorities, is the universal toxin because it is the ego’s way of murdering the truth. It is the attempt of the mediocre to pull down the exceptional, ensuring that everyone is equally “equal”—even if that equality means collective ruin in a mine where the air has grown too thin to breathe.

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