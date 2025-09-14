Projection

Tell me what you accuse people of, and I will tell you what you’re guilty of.

This is called “projection.” It’s four fingers pointed back at you when you point one at somebody else. That’s what this meme or statement is doing.

It’s saying that Charlie Kirk’s words created a permission structure for people to cause harm to marginalized communities, while simultaneously creating a permission structure to harm Charlie Kirk.

Important to understand is that your average secular atheist, or anyone who does not believe in a transcendent God or moral structure, still needs a way to assess good and bad. The substitute for the ultimate bad, since there wouldn’t be any Being in the universe greater than humans, has to be another human and/or group of humans. That’s why everyone bad is a Nazi, a fascist, or Hitler himself. Because what’s worse than a Nazi? They have substituted fascism and its adherents for evil and the devil.

And what to we do with the ultimate evil? Nobody would be mad at you for killing Hitler or punching a Nazi. Of course you should because they are the ultimate evil and deserve violence. That’s why Inglorious Bastards was such a fun movie to watch.

Ironically, Erich von dem Bach-Zelewski, a high-ranking Nazi SS officer, said something similar while on the stand at the Nuremberg trials describing the Nazi propaganda model.

“Tell me what you accuse the Jews of, and I will tell you what you’re guilty of.”

Projection is a real thing and this is exactly what they are doing. Don’t fall for it. This is why Biblical stories often refer to the Devil as “the accuser”.

Name the Dynamic

What they expect you to do is to point out that the person they are accusing of being racist, misogynist, etc., is none of those things. You then engage in a back and forth that gets nowhere and frustrates everyone because the people who write and repost these statements have definitions of racism, misogyny, etc., that is incoherent and only amounts to “things I don’t like.”

If you do anything, or respond, I like to use Dr. James Lindsay’s tactic: Name the Dynamic.

That’s what I think is best. Just point out that they are guilty of projection by creating a permission structure for harm while simultaneously accusing you of the same. Then walk away. It’s like dealing with a narcissist or someone with a personality disorder. You won’t suddenly tell them something that changes their illness, but you can help other people see what is going on so they understand.

The accuser will of course freak out, because you get the most flack when you’re directly over the target, but that’s ok. Let them. You cannot do anything to stop it, and neither can they.

Just be aware, and save yourself the mental trouble of a fight. Point it out for those of us who care about the truth so we can understand and avoid those fallacies.

