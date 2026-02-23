Mr. Mulatto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leah Rose's avatar
Leah Rose
Feb 23

This is AMAZING. Such a beautiful and moving reflection! It's like the seeds you reference: "just" a bunch of words, yet arranged into a timeless truth that elevates the inter-connectedness of all created things, brings attention to the depth of life and potential for relationship within them. What a wonderful tribute to Dr. McGilchrist's work.❤

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tommy and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tommy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture