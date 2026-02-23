Gemini decided this was a good representation of my essay. Not sure why it used Hebrew but maybe it detected the $7,000 dollar donation to my account recently. Definitely looks tasty though!

Gardening has changed the way I see the world.

I remember the moment I realized this. While opening up a squash I grew, preparing it to roast in the oven along with salt, pepper, and the necessary spices and oil, I had trouble throwing away the seeds. I no longer saw the seeds as dispensable because I knew that throwing them away was akin to throwing away hundreds of potential new plants and thus new fruits. My vision of these seeds saw beyond time into the potential these seeds carried.

To a mind trained by the modern world, the seeds inside are a byproduct—matter to be discarded. But for those who have spent time with their hands in the earth, the act of throwing them away feels like a betrayal. This hesitation is a profound Right Hemisphere (RH) breakthrough. It is the moment we stop seeing the world as a collection of “things” and start seeing it as a field of potential.

There is nothing more human than that vision.

The Tyranny of the Snapshot

As I’m reading through The Matter With Things by Iain McGilchrist, my memories of his earlier book on this are sparking a lot of ideas and connections. In The Master and His Emissary, Iain McGilchrist describes the Left Hemisphere (LH) as a “map-maker.” To create a map, the LH must decontextualize reality; it must freeze the flow of life into static snapshots.

For example, when an embryo or fetus is described as a “clump of cells,” we are witnessing the LH at its most efficient and most dangerous. By stripping away time, the LH reduces a living process to a static object. It asks, “What is this right now?” and, seeing only matter, concludes there is no inherent meaning. This is the essence of reductionism: the belief that the clump is the truth, and the potential is a fantasy. What’s most dangerous is the bit of truth in that vision, as there are of course a grouping of cells, but it’s what we omit from the truth that usually clouds our vision.

The Profane vs. The Sacred

This reductionist view is what Mircea Eliade calls the profane mode of existence. In The Sacred and the Profane, Eliade argues that modern, secular man lives in a world of “linear time”— a series of accidental, meaningless moments. In this state, a seed is just a seed, and a body is just a machine.

Conversely, the sacred (an inherently RH function) recognizes that certain things act as portals to a deeper reality. To see a seed as potential is to see it as Sacred. It is to acknowledge that the object participates in an eternal cycle of life, death, and rebirth. When we reduce life to clumps of cells, we are desacralizing the world, turning the life into a warehouse of disposable parts.

The Search for a Soul

This desacralization leads directly to the spiritual crisis Carl Jung describes in Modern Man in Search of a Soul. Jung noted that as we perfected our scientific mastery of the material world, we simultaneously suffered a starvation of the soul. By explaining everything as “just a” (just a cell, just a chemical, just a clump), we have stripped the world of its sacred nature. By specialization in the parts, we start to forget the context of the whole.

My experience in the garden—seeing the seed not for its current, literal mass, but for its potential—is exactly the kind of soul-searching Jung advocated. It is a refusal to let the LH’s literalism be the final word. It is an intuitive recognition that the “Who” (the person) is present within the “What” (the cells) from the very beginning.

Potential as a Shield Against Totalitarianism

The danger of the “Profane” snapshot view is not just spiritual; it’s social too. In his book The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Mattias Desmet describes how “Mass Formation” requires a scapegoat. To scapegoat a human being, the system must first de-personalize them.

The LH logic of “clumps” makes this easy. If a person is just a “variable” or a “set of cells,” they can be managed, used, or discarded according to the current institutional map. However, you cannot easily scapegoat a person whose potential you recognize. By seeing beyond the present to the entire arc of a life you make it impossible to treat the individual as a disposable object.

The Human Vocation

To stay human in an age of machines and bureaucracy, we must be careful and avoid living in the “Profane” snapshot. We must insist on the “Sacred” flow. Whether we are holding a squash seed or contemplating the mystery of a new life, our duty is to see time in its entirety. I can’t help but to think of the recent movie Arrival that saw the ability to see the world without time as the next step in human evolution, which was a gift from an alien world.

As Jung and Eliade suggested, we find our souls only when we reconnect with the archetypal and the eternal. By seeing and valuing potential, we protect the world from the “Emissary” (LH) who would turn it into a dead map. We ensure that our children grow up in a world where things aren’t just what they are, but what they have the divine capacity to become.

We are the only creatures on Earth who can look at a seed and see a forest; that vision is the very thing that separates us from the rest of the animal kingdom. To discard that vision is to discard not only humanity, but actual humans.

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