Burning cars and painting swastikas on them probably isn't going to do a lot of good for the environment.

I remember being in Los Angeles, just this past October, and amazed at the number of Tesla's on the road. Here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, just outside the Scranton area, we see them often. But it really felt like at least thirty percent of all cars on the street in LA were some Tesla model. There was a similar phenomenon in CA when the Toyota Prius first came out.

I remember walking through the Sherman Oaks Galleria parking lot and being startled by a car suddenly appearing right behind me. I'm usually good at being aware of my surroundings but this silent little spaceship creeped up on me.

The idea was that we could reduce carbon emissions by using more electricity to propel cars instead of using fossil fuels which release all sorts of toxins. As a kid, I remember how bad the smog would get in LA and remember my lungs hurting on some days playing outside. It's a real concern when you can't see the clouds for the pollution that just hovers over the city.

So electric cars make sense.

And yes, I am totally aware of the source of electricity which by and large comes from burning fossil fuels along with the mining of rare earth materials for the batteries using slave labor and the disposal of batteries which are toxic. But for the time being, let's allow electric car drivers their attempt at doing the right thing. Maybe the cars come first and the "green" infrastructure to support them comes later. Maybe.

South Park did a great episode on the Toyota "Pious" and how the cloud of smog was replaced by a cloud of smug as people felt a sense of moral superiority when driving these types of cars. At the same time, people who drove trucks, especially Hummers, were the victims of vandalism. The idea is that "we" support the earth by reducing our emissions and "you bad car drivers" are destroying it. So naturally we have the right to punish you.

So what happened? Shouldn’t the environment be at least as important as who is president? After all, the environment is sorta permanent and the presidency is only four years. Does guilt by association trump the future of our climate?

As of 2024, the most popular electric vehicle was the Tesla Model Y, with about 1.2 million models sold. I wonder how many fewer tons of CO2 were emitted with that many fully electric cars on the road. Well, imagine that electricity doesn't come from burning fossil fuels. At least then the local environment, maybe, has less smog. And truly our emissions in the United States have fallen precipitously, so let's allow this for now.

How does purposefully burning down dealerships, harassing Tesla owners and vandalizing these incredibly popular electric cars contribute to the state of our environment?

It doesn't.

It is about as helpful to the cause of a clean environment as assassinating healthcare CEOs is to the delivery of healthcare. Or about as helpful as college campus antisemitism is to Palestinians in Gaza. Imagine what would happen to a group of students who chased African-Americans around protesting the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria that is happening right now.

And this is why if you ask anyone who tacitly supports any of these actions, they will react not with calm and poignant discussion, but with obfuscation and emotional attacks on those who dare to question them. They will refuse to define the terms they're using. They will use "whataboutism" and move the goal posts. And of course there are other people doing bad things. But pointing out two wrongs makes neither wrong right.

This type of activity is a type of bellwether for resentment. That's why these activities all seem to gather around each other. Nietzsche best described these people in The Tarantulas:

"Vengeance will we use, and insult, against all who are not like us"—thus do the tarantula-hearts pledge themselves. "And 'Will to Equality'—that itself shall henceforth be the name of virtue; and against all that hath power will we raise an outcry!"

This is what drives these outbursts and why they all coalesce around each other and are incoherent. It's resentment. Nothing more, nothing less.

They don't hate you. They don't hate humanity. They hate themselves.

