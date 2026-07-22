As I read through both volumes of Iain McGilchrist’s The Matter With Things, I wanted to share some thoughts from the book as I go through it.

What does it mean to be a “madman”? When I hear that term, my mind conjures up an irrational being that we’re all nervous around because we cannot predict what they are going to do next. Modern language usually just uses the term “crazy.” But it’s that irrationality that we fear. If a person is acting irrationally, we view them as unpredictable because, in our modern world, we think of human behavior as fundamentally rational and predictable. Craziness or madness, then, must be the opposite.

But the English philosopher G.K. Chesterton famously said something about madness that particularly stuck with me:

“The madman is not the man who has lost his reason. The madman is the man who has lost everything except his reason.”

A few decades later, psychiatrist Eugène Minkowski echoed this insight, noting that the core issue in psychosis is not an absence of logic, but its hypertrophy—”an overabundance of hyper-rational calculation completely divorced from the living world.” While there are certainly forms of mental illness that are completely erratic and inconsistent in thought, this particular type of intellectual madness is what I’m focusing on here, and what Iain McGilchrist explores in The Matter With Things.

This ties into the overarching theme of McGilchrist’s work, which identifies different ways of attending to the world split between the brain’s Left Hemisphere (LH) and Right Hemisphere (RH). In the case of over-rational madness, the LH is allowed to run its linear sequencing without the contextual grounding of the RH—a grounding in a reality that is not necessarily linear and often contains paradigms the LH prematurely dismisses.

Dr. McGilchrist highlights this process, and our modern way of thinking, on page 32:

“Regrettably, we would rather speak falsely, if doing so means we do not seem to contradict ourselves: we realize that it is much simpler for our point of view to be dismissed as self-contradictory than untrue... the preference for consistency over truth is itself characteristic of the left hemisphere.”

It functions like a debate tactic for someone who cares more about winning an argument than seeking truth. Our modern society and psyche are built heavily on literacy—a medium rooted in language that is fundamentally incapable of capturing the entirety of reality. This creates cultural rules and norms based on our ability to deduce truth through linguistic consistency, rewarding a coherent argument over a true one.

The Tyranny of the Checklist

When walking through a crowd of people, we instantly know what gender everybody is. We don’t stop to examine each person, check their genitalia, assess their bone density, or calculate their hormone levels. We just know. Children know long before they are told, and long before they understand that these differences are physiologically measurable. Yet somehow, modern discourse has convinced us to second-guess and question this basic perceptual reality.

This instant recognition is a hallmark of the RH—a holistic, embodied grasp of reality that integrates context, movement, posture, and subtle physical cues into an immediate, accurate assessment. We all know, but if pressed to articulate precisely how we know, very few of us could explain the “why.” Even if we tried, it would merely be a post hoc LH rationalization of what we had already intuited.

In a culture dominated by LH linear logic, this type of intuition is treated with suspicion. The assumption becomes: If you can’t articulate exactly why it’s true, it must not be true.

That is why these cultural debates become so confusing. A person skilled in the mechanics of debate can make an obvious truth we have known for the entirety of human existence—a truth upon which our species’ propagation depends—seem shallow and fragile. But it is actually the opposite. Our intuition is automatically assessing thousands of data points deep below our conscious awareness to provide vital, remarkably accurate information. It is deeper, draws on far more inputs than we will ever consciously realize, and is vastly more reliable than any explicit checklist.

The Safe Haven of Pure Logic

When a society prioritizes abstract consistency (Platonic perfection) over the reality of intuitive truth, it creates an environment ripe for producing hyper-rational madness. It makes it easy to argue ourselves into positions that we know—at a deeper level—to be false. And it is easy to understand why this trap is so tempting.

Being consistent is easy and safe once you establish a few basic rules. It avoids the difficult, nuanced thinking required to engage with a reality that language can never fully capture. When logic becomes an end in itself—unmoored from history, biology, and lived context—it ceases to be a tool for discovering truth. It becomes a fortress built to hide from it.

Sanity is not building ever more complex logical structures to explain away what is right in front of us. That is the path of intellectual pride—the LH’s desperate, arrogant insistence that reality must conform to its rules. Sanity requires the humility to accept that truth cannot be completely captured in language, to open our eyes, and to let reality have the final word.

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