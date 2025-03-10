What Gemini AI gave me as an image of cognitive dissonance

Being part of multiple online discussions and groups hell-bent on difficult conversations online, I’ve had multiple experiences in the comments sections. If there is one lesson I learned, it is this: Don’t ask why.

It was counterintuitive to me to think that someone wouldn’t want to explain why they think one thing or another, but that is the reality. Or at least the current reality I have experienced.

So much of my reading is focused on history, and in particular the history of Western civilization. I have a need to understand the world we live in and from whence it came. Not just dates and times, but ideas. And the more you dig into ideas, the further back you go and the more abstract it gets. But also the more patterns emerge and the more sense seemingly unconnected events and ideas start to stick together.

Never would I have seen a tie to literacy with modern consciousness (introspection) and the invention of the printing press in a community hell-bent (pun-intended) on learning to read the Bible. All of that connected to a Protestant Revolution insistent on a personal connection with God and a man from Galilee insisting on a separation of God and Caesar which became the separation of church and state which defines our secular world.

“He whose vision cannot cover history’s three thousand years, must in outer darkness hover, live within the day’s frontiers.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

That quote, which I came across in the intro to Erich Neumann’s book on The Origins and History of Consciousness, is printed up and on my wall. As I was writing the paragraph above, it popped back up in my mind. It’s very much a mantra of mine that I think explains what drives my interests in history. It also explains why understanding the ideas and how they link that I briefly gave examples of above matter.

So years of learning an idea or fact and then wondering why and learning why, then asking why again, have helped me dig deeper and deeper into the soil of our existence and drives. And the soil is ideas. Yes, we have drives but so do all creatures. What differentiates humanity from the rest is our capacity for a unique brand of consciousness which allows us to be introspective and to abstract. And I am constantly driven to understand that fundamental concept and how it has shaped humanity.

But not everyone shares that drive and I have to remember that.

For years I have tried to honestly ask people why they believe what they say they believe and they generally don’t like that. Why? (There I go again asking why.) I’m not exactly sure, but let’s take some educated guesses.

Most of what we think is a consequence not of reason, but of personality and culture.

Modern people like to think they gather the facts and come to a conclusion based on logic and reason, but none of us do that. We have unique personalities that are pretty consistent and inherited which are stable throughout our lives. Those personalities lend us to see the world in ways particular to those personalities. That is our mental substrate and our culture/environments produce the material with which we form ideas.

Anyone who has ever traveled abroad, especially to a non-Western nation and interacted with people for any extended amount of time knows that for sure. My time in Afghanistan working with local tribal leaders on getting water sources dug and set up taught me that for sure. This is not a judgment, but just a plain fact. Working with illiterate people who value the political position of their tribe which has existed for hundreds if not thousands of years, over the individual lives of certain family members, will reset how you understand the world quick fast and in a hurry.

“People don’t have ideas. Ideas have people.” — Carl Jung

What we in the literate Western world use our brains for is not to come up with ideas, but to rationalize or justify why we have those ideas. That is why certain facts about the world seem to stick out to some and not others. Facts that support your adopted ideas and justify them are comfortable while those that don’t cause stress.

Those who are more introspective will also use reason to test those ideas and hopefully adjust them. That is why literacy is so important. Introspection is likely the consequence of literacy which allows for abstraction of ideas and the self.

So when we ask someone “Why do you think that?” it can cause a lot of discomfort. We don’t think things because of reason, we think things because of personality and cultural environments. Looking for reasons often is like looking into an empty vault, shouting out and hearing an echo. That is uncomfortable. Realizing that you have no ground to stand on can be unnerving.

Looking into that vault changes not only the future, but it changes the past. If we learn something fundamentally different than we expect about the world, it changes how we see ourselves today and yesterday. All the things we thought about ourselves and the world suddenly shift, depending on the depth of that fundamental truth we accept.

Just imagine living your life thinking the world is flat, and then suddenly faced with overwhelming evidence that it is not. Everything you thought about how you viewed your universe suddenly changes. It’s difficult to underestimate how huge of a shift and uncomfortable that would be.

Little realizations like that happen every time you open yourself up to understanding why. And that is why people often refuse to answer that question. They are comfortable and there is no cost for being wrong. How many people were not only wrong about strategies and rules during the COVID pandemic, but loudly shouted at people about it and fired them for it without even admitting they were wrong or paying a price for it?

And in a world where you can be wrong about a million things without paying much of a cost for being wrong, why cause any pain to fix them?

