Plebs vs. the aristocracy

Someone said that history doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes. If there is anything I have learned from years of reading history, it’s that there is a definite pattern to what and how things happen.

I recently came across a weirdly specific description of a pattern and saw it describing some current events. Here it is for you without context but with some definitions. “Plebs” are the working class and “clients” are slaves.

I’m curious if you see it too:

“The kings sided with the people, and depended for support upon the clients and the plebs. To the patrician order, so powerfully organized, they opposed the lower classes…. It [the aristocracy] saw in its rear the classes that it despised. It saw the plebs organizing, a class without religion and without a sacred fire. It saw itself in danger of being attacked by its clients within the family itself, whose constitution, rights, and religion were discussed and jeopardized. In the eyes of the aristocracy, therefore, the kings were odious enemies, who, to augment their own power, were planning to overthrow the sacred organization of the family and of the city.”

Kings siding with the working class and the slaves because they were so incredibly numerous in comparison to the powerful families of the aristocracy sounds like a version of populism. The aristocracy had certain habits and rules they followed, which by definition gave them power and rights over those without family, religion and rites. These religions and rites were particular to each family and could only be attained through birthright, keeping anyone on the outside of this structure without hope for anything more than what little they had.

So, what do you think? Do you see any parallels? Do you see how this rhymes?

Regardless of how it plays out in the next three plus years, the narrative for what is happening in the United States seems to rhyme with this description of Ancient Rome. Again, pulling from Numa’s description of ancient religion in The Ancient City, this description of an important transition in Rome that maintained an aristocracy, towards a recognition of more equally distributed power fits our modern narrative.

A president and his cabinet taking a wrecking ball to complicated and secretive bureaucratic organizations that empower small groups of people and maintain that power through exclusion feels incredibly similar.

What, in Rome, ended up happening is that the prefect, or priest, saw an opportunity while the king and his army were far away battling, to reconstitute power with the aristocracy. The plan included murdering a young woman and presenting her body as evidence for the crimes of the king. This started a revolt where the common people turned away from the king, and the king, being away, had no chance to rebuke this accusation.

Eventually the plan worked since the conspirators were in the right place while the king was gone and quickly utilized the manufactured outrage to reconstitute the social structure that benefited them.

After understanding this, I can’t help but wonder what if anything our current social structure is going to do in order to maintain its power. How is it that the complicated bureaucratic structures utilize tax money to attain and maintain power? Who stands to benefit or lose from those structures being maintained or destroyed?

Have we yet reached this rhyme’s crescendo and what will be its outro?

Share