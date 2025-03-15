I think this is the best means to understand gender.

Human gender is the reproductive purpose and/or potential of the human in question.

Because of the recent executive orders dealing with gender, sports, and the military along with decorum in government, I think it’s still important to get our fundamentals down correctly. Part of why this isn’t going away is because the fundamental framework for the way we understand how humans use language is abandoned in order to win political arguments.

This definition is complete and unwavering regardless of what happens in the development of that human being. No egg fertilized by a Y chromosome has ever produced eggs and no egg fertilized by an X chromosome has ever produced sperm. Gender is a category of reproduction only. It is not a category of personality or preference.

Gender Is Reproductive Potential

Once an X or Y chromosome enters the egg, the reproductive purpose/potential of that human being is set. Permanently. That zygote will do its very best to produce a human being capable of producing viable sperm or eggs. That is it. Nothing more, nothing less.

One reason I prefer this view is that it accounts for all of the possible developmental anomalies which lead to diverse outcomes. But it’s important to remember that regardless of the developmental differences, the purpose and potential of that human is and was set by that that initial process of fertilization. If the chromosomes do not produce a human that is capable of producing eggs or sperm, or doesn’t develop secondary sexual characteristics that reflect that reproductive purpose or potential, it doesn’t change its purpose or potential.

It also takes into account the very specific manner in which human beings see the world which differentiates us from the rest of the animal kingdom.

Chaos into Order

Purpose and potential is how the entirety of humanity sees the world and what differentiates us from the rest of the animal kingdom. So we must apply the same framework to how we see gender. And we absolutely do, but sometimes it’s important to make that vision explicit, lest we forget and lose our way.

Why do people put stickers or signs on their car that tell everyone there is a “Baby on Board”? Why does that matter and what if anything am I supposed to do or think when I read that on a car in front of me? I already know there is a human being driving that car so why do I need an additional piece of information?

Well, it’s because we intrinsically value babies more than we do adults. But why? Babies are useless. I had two who are now six and eight and they are still mostly useless. Simply taking out the trash comes off like a traumatic experience.

So why are children still considered the most precious things in the world of humanity? It’s because they are full of potential. And the younger they are, the greater that potential.

The whole world of humanity is framed that way. Everything we do that contributes to human flourishing is because we see the potential of the entire universe and manipulate it for our benefit.

It’s why we call a combination of four sticks on a horizontal piece of wood with a vertical back a chair. Its purpose — to provide a place for sitting — is what the word “chair” refers to and not the shape or its materials which can have infinite variations.

It’s why we call our coffee cups “mugs” instead of hollow cylinders with curved handles. Its purpose is to provide a means to hold and consume liquids, which is what the word “mug” designates.

If a minivan was abandoned on the side of the road and it was missing three wheels, we would still recognize it to be a minivan and not find another word for it. We still name it based on its potential and purpose even though it can no longer be driven and fulfill that purpose.

The entire reason human beings flourish on this planet is because we see the potential in its raw materials and transform them into energy and materials which transform the inert potential of the planet into a place where we can thrive.

This is why the famous marshmallow test is so well known: it measures the ability to delay gratification which is the ability to see potential.

So when we abandon the framework for how human beings operate in the world in order to redefine the basic categories of reproduction that secure our means of continuing into the future, we are playing with fire. I think this is why this issue is so important and difficult to deal with. We are talking about it incorrectly.

It must be viewed in the same way that humans view the entirety of our universe: purpose and potential. Not simplistic material reality without regards to purpose, potential or time.

To do anything less is to abandon that which makes us human.

Gender is a category with two possibilities. The developmental potential to produce either sperm or egg. Not developing those outcomes does not change our purpose or potential.

