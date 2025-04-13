Dave Smith and Douglas Murray on Joe Rogan’s podcast

The hot topic right now in podcast world is Dave Smith versus Douglas Murray.

Dave Smith is a comedian with his own podcast that contains a lot of varied political and cultural topics. Douglas Murray is a journalist who has written several books on history and culture with experience reporting from several countries and war zones.

Their discussion has become somewhat emblematic of a tension between supporting free speech and the problems that come with our new technologies. Technologies which can amplify views so quickly and powerfully. I think ‘powerfully’ is key here.

Many of the articles and pushback I see frame it as experts saying that we normal people shouldn’t be able to speak out on complicated topics. And we can all understand why that is not well received. The experts in 2020 told us to do a lot of stupid things to stop the spread of an airborne illness when we had known for years that those tactics were ineffective and sometimes harmful. Even to this day many are in denial of how much they were involved directly or tacitly in acceptance of ridiculous and harmful ideas.

So yeah, we should be skeptical of people who tell us to shut up and listen to the experts, and the experts themselves who are also only human.

But that is not what Douglas Murray was trying to get across.

We should be skeptical of ideas in general because the vast majority of ideas are wrong. But expertise in itself is not a bad thing simply because a group of experts abused their power. There is still something to be said about the amount of work it takes to study and experience a thing enough to be an expert.

Joe Rogan himself just recently experienced this dynamic when interviewing Christian apologist, Wes Huff.

Earlier this year Wes Huff debated Billy Carson who is a sort of religious skeptic with a YouTube channel that boasts almost 700 thousand subscribers. Billy takes a lot of time reading and studying and traveling to learn about ancient history. But during the debate about ancient religious history, specifically around Christianity, it was sorely evident what the difference is between a well read person and a true expert.

It was so bad that Billy Carson walked off the set, sent a cease and desist letter trying to keep the podcast from being released, and later ended up crying during an interview from embarrassment.

But up until this debate between Wes and Billy, who knows how many people thought of Billy as an expert and framed their understanding of the ancient world from his videos? Now, we shouldn’t stop people like him from speaking or making videos or demonetize them, etc. But we have to at least acknowledge there is a problem here.

And that is what I hear Douglas Murray doing on Joe’s podcast with Dave Smith.

With increased power comes increased responsibility. Technology has greatly expanded our reach and our words can spread quickly. Expertise still exists and is important even though some experts have and will again abuse their power.

There is a lot we can learn from reading and watching. We should all be encouraged to do so. But there is also something to be said when it comes to formal training in knowledge. Humanity has formed disciplines around systems of knowledge that are the backbone of our civilization. Those still matter.

The amount of knowledge and recall of history that Dave Smith brings to the table is impressive and he would demolish me on most of these topics. But there is also something to be said when it comes to spending time on the ground in the places and with the people we are talking about. Reading books on our own is also fantastic, but there is still something to be said about reading a book with an expert in the field and having to challenge your ideas in a formal setting.

In Joe’s defense, he simply invites people he thinks are interesting and should continue to do so. That is a formula proven successful. But maybe as the world of the podcast replaces the dying previous media formula, it is time we start to acknowledge the responsibility that comes with this new power and do our best to get it right and not just get it interesting. At least do it ourselves before someone does it for us. Or maybe free speech on its own will correct the loud errors we broadcast to millions of eyes and ears.

I don’t know specifically how to make this work. I love the world of YouTube and Substack and the freedom it gives us to explore ideas. But I also learn more and more what it means to be an expert and why it matters by witnessing well read people talk to these traditional experts.

It’s that humility we may be lacking when wielding these powerful tools.

Share