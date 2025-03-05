A really weird AI generated image of a massive coin from Ancient Rome

“Now, in a society where wealth is changing hands, rank is in danger of being overthrown.”

I don’t know that people realize the extent to which social hierarchies and our place, real or perceived, in them matters to us. Happiness is in part derived from our perception of our positions in those social hierarchies. In situations where we have no hope of increasing our rank, we can feel listless and depressed. Young men who have no hope of rising in a social hierarchy, which largely dictates their ability to find a mate, can and have lead violent revolutions against the existing structures and those who hold positions of high rank in those hierarchies.

Coming across that quote above from Numa’s The Ancient City, something snapped in my mind. Snap as in realization and not a break. As if several things came together and made sense. A connection amongst a pattern of similar things took shape.

“Now the appearance of money was a great revolution. Money was not subject to the same conditions as landed property. It was, according to the expression of the lawyers, res new mancini [‘a thing not requiring the mancipium’], and could pass from hand to hand without any religious formality, and without difficulty could reach the plebeians.”

In ancient Roman law, mancipium had multiple meanings, including a formal ceremony, a status of quasi-servitude, and a type of property ownership. For this context, a formal ceremony best helps us understand the quote above. Once coins were created, value could be exchanged, unlike property where all former value was stored, with neither ceremony nor control. (I wonder if that is in part why digital currency scares people.)

This development is an earthquake for the previous social structure.

Prior, all wealth, rites, and power came from a birthright that contains all of those things passed down from father to son. The entire political structure was based in large part on these traditions.

“Men of lower orders now learned other occupations besides that of cultivating the earth; there were artisans, sailors, manufacturers, and merchants; and soon there were rich men among them.”

Imagine the resentment. People who have, for centuries, assumed their social status in comparison to these plebeians based on the family they were born into suddenly watching these lower class people attain wealth. How dare they challenge my social status! Something must be done. This is an abomination!

For the development of Western civilization, this was key.

“the people ceased to be a confused mass, and began to select leaders without any longer having to take from the patricians the first ambitious man who wished to reign.”

Different people with different talents and different drives earned different rewards, and through the merit of these actions earned various positions in the society as recognized by their peers. It opens up the field for anyone with talent and drive to increase their social status.

Sound familiar?

Something else that sounds familiar is the resentment towards those who rise up from low beginnings and challenge the status quo. Old money versus new money.

Reading the word “merchants” reminded me of descriptions by Thomas Sowell of middle man minorities, as he calls them.

From Thomas Sowell’s essay, Is Anti-Semitism Generic?

“Many of the explanations of anti-Jewish attitudes and actions over the centuries, including mob violence and mass expulsions, have focused on things unique to Jews or unique to the Christian-Jewish relationship in Europe or the Muslim-Jewish relationship in the Middle East. Yet many of the same attitudes and actions — and some of the very same words and phrases — have been directed at other groups which have had none of the factors which are said to explain anti-Jewish attitudes and actions among Christians and Muslims. What these other groups — the Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, Ibos in Nigeria, Marwaris in Burma, overseas Chinese in Southeast Asia, and Lebanese in a number of countries — have had in common with the Jews has not been religion, race, or language, but their economic and social roles.”

Throughout history, several successful minority groups have been targeted for anger because of the resentment of the majority. How dare they act and behave differently and be more successful in our society than we are!

Carl Jung said that every ideal is a judge. People don’t like being judged because it puts a mirror up to their faces and recognizes their faults. And the harshest judge of our faults is always ourselves.

The ability of people in the ancient world to subvert the previous ancient order and be successful in their own ways has and still today leads to resentment that has turned murderous for entire societies.

Finding someone to scape goat is much easier than realizing we can do better. Success should be something we study and emulate, not see with suspicion and target with anger.

