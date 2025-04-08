Gemini generated Jung and Sagan describing the universe

In Psychology of the Unconscious, Dr. Jung writes that the world is empty for humanity outside of the relationships we have towards it. He sets up the understanding of our existence as relational towards objects which helped me understand something.

“This world is empty to him alone who does not understand how to direct his libido towards objects, and to render them alive and beautiful for himself, for Beauty does not indeed lie in things, but in the feeling that we give to them. That which compels us to create a substitute for ourselves is not the external lack of objects, but our incapacity to lovingly include a thing outside of ourselves.” — pg. 193, Psychology of the Unconscious

“Beauty does not…lie in things, but in the feeling that we give to them” describes a relationship. I immediately thought of someone like Neil deGrasse Tyson, Carl Sagan, Richard Dawkins, or any of my friends that have an atheist posture towards religious ideas but marvel at the world of science.

They often remark at the incredible nature of the cosmos, and for good reason. They are doing just what Dr. Jung describes in recognizing beauty through the relationship they have with or towards the incredible material object or process. And that’s not a bad thing at all. It’s definitely warranted.

Star nebula

We can and should be struck with a sense of awe at the vastness of the cosmos. But there’s more to the story. There are multiple things to be in awe of, multiple people to be in awe of, and multiple connections between all of those objects and people. These multiple connections, in relation to each other, create infinite relationships.

A thing to itself is nothing. It only truly comes into existence when it establishes a relationship with another thing.

“That which compels us to create a substitute for ourselves” made me think of the tendency for humans to project themselves into the cosmos as a way to describe it and everything in it. This is usually called anthropomorphism. We use what is familiar to describe, understand, and relate to everything.

Combining those two concepts I believe is what explains the manner in which we describe God.

We establish a relationship with objects and find beauty in them, and then project our nature into that established relationship:

The human brain is the most complicated structure in the universe. Our number of neural connections outnumbers the stars. We see beauty in objects by establishing a relationship with them. We direct our libido (drives) towards things of beauty, establishing multiple relationships with multiple objects. To see the entire cosmos is to establish an understanding of multiple relationships towards other humans, towards the objects in the cosmos, and between the objects themselves. That entire amalgam of relationships is incredibly complicated. To understand it as best we can, we use an analogy between the most complicated thing we have (our brain) to the most complicated concept we have, and call that concept of the relationship amongst all things God. God is best described by us as a personality — a personality with which we have a relationship that encompasses all relationships. That is why God is described as “He” in the sense that God has a type of personality.

This idea includes the atheist materialists and their sense of awe with objects, but takes it further. It establishes a conceptualization for the relationship we have with those objects and all objects, including each other, as one thing.

That one thing that is immensely too complicated for humans to conceptualize that needs a word to describe the indescribable is “God”.

Share